“Desde que tenemos democracia no se respetan los derechos humanos”: los manifestantes de la marcha antifeminista y sus perlas

Por

La marcha organizada por colectivos 'feministas' en contra del feminismo –sí, tal cual– ha dejado varias perlas difíciles incluso de entender.

La manifestación no contó con grandes apoyos, pero Público cubrió la marcha y fue testigo de un ambiente ultraconservador, católico, antiabortista y antifeminista.

La asociación organizadora, Women of the World, llamó a protestar por conceptos como "violencia de género", además de defender el freno de la financiación estatal para las partidas que buscan acabar con la desigualdad y los abusos machistas.

Un hilo de Twitter repasa las frases más destacadas de los manifestantes.

