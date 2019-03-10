“Desde que tenemos democracia no se respetan los derechos humanos”: los manifestantes de la marcha antifeminista y sus perlas

La marcha organizada por colectivos 'feministas' en contra del feminismo –sí, tal cual– ha dejado varias perlas difíciles incluso de entender.
La manifestación no contó con grandes apoyos, pero Público cubrió la marcha y fue testigo de un ambiente ultraconservador, católico, antiabortista y antifeminista.
La asociación organizadora, Women of the World, llamó a protestar por conceptos como "violencia de género", además de defender el freno de la financiación estatal para las partidas que buscan acabar con la desigualdad y los abusos machistas.
Un hilo de Twitter repasa las frases más destacadas de los manifestantes.
Nuestro compañero @grodira ha acudido a una marcha antifeminista convocada por asociaciones ultraconservadoras, que ha usado términos como #EnFemeninoyMasculino. Abrimos hilo para enseñaros algunas de sus tremendas reacciones. https://t.co/zxTEOapmee
— Público (@publico_es) March 10, 2019
Un señor presente en la marcha: "Desde que tenemos democracia no se respetan los derechos de los ciudadanos" https://t.co/zxTEOa7LmG pic.twitter.com/GHOwMx93Q5
— Público (@publico_es) 10 de marzo de 2019
La reflexión de este manifestante también es llamativa: "El empoderamiento de la mujer no puede ser a costa de vidas humanas" https://t.co/zxTEOa7LmG pic.twitter.com/cxfb1i88Ow
— Público (@publico_es) 10 de marzo de 2019
Una vez en la Puerta del Sol, los manifestantes han increpado a un cámara de RTVE. https://t.co/zxTEOa7LmG pic.twitter.com/N670R6SYgy
— Público (@publico_es) 10 de marzo de 2019
