¿Por qué la extrema derecha está de moda? Una de las principales claves está en una palabra: polarización.
Ahora un vídeo analiza con detalle y mucha ironía por qué Vox y otros partidos similares parecen estar de moda en el mundo. El vídeo estudia la estrategia de Donald Trump para llegar al poder, un patrón seguido por otros líderes como Bolsonaro o Salvini que han inspirado a otros partidos como el de Abascal en España y otras formaciones de extrema derecha en Europa.
El vídeo ha sido creado por la plataforma “Eh”, que tiene más de 2'5 millones de seguidores en Facebook, en colaboración con Spanish Revolution y The CervantesFAQs. Es el primero de una serie de 10 vídeos que irán viendo la luz.
