Cuando las definiciones de feminismo de 'El Mundo Today' se cuelan en un 'sesudo' trabajo de historia

Ni machismo ni feminismo, lo que diga El Mundo Today. Acostumbrados a que los artículos de este medio satírico acaben convirtiéndose en realidad, no es de extrañar que algunos lo hayan tomado como fuente fiable. Desde la cuenta de Twitter @boredtillnight han publicado ahora una imagen en la que se ve cómo, supuestamente, alguien ha utilizado un artículo irónico de El Mundo Today en un trabajo de historia.

Tras ver el tuit, el cachondeo se ha desatado en la red social:

