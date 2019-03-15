Diario Público
La pregunta de ‘La Razón’ sobre la hija de Irene Montero y Pablo Iglesias que ha desatado el cachondeo en Twitter

"¿Qué ha hecho Irene Montero para poder concebir una niña?" Qué intriga, ¿verdad? Nuestros compañeros de La Razón lanzan una pregunta al aire que concierne al embarazo de Irene Montero y claro, la gente QUIERE SABER.

El artículo, en realidad, plantea una cuestión que quizá (o quizá no) la familia Iglesias-Montero se pudo hacer en un momento dado: "¿Existen trucos fiables para logra un niño o una niña?".

Menos mal que Twitter está lleno de gente de buen corazón que se desviven por aclarar todas nuestras dudas. Algunos más sutilmente que otros.

Y por si no quedaba claro...

