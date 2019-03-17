Diario Público
La presidenta de Vox en Madrid indigna a Twitter por su intención de retirar la placa en honor al mantero fallecido en Lavapiés

En su escalada en busca del conflicto, Vox ha vuelto a hablar en contra de los migrantes. Su presidenta en Madrid, Rocío Monasterio, ha asegurado en Twitter que retirarán la placa en honor a Mame Mbaye, un mantero y activista fallecido el año pasado tras ser perseguido por la Policía.

Monasterio, que habla de algunos menas en otra publicación en redes como "delicuentes sin control", puso un tuit que ha indignado a los usuarios.

La búsqueda de polémica no tuvo la suerte deseada y varios tuiteros y activistas quisieron hacer ver la visión racista de la presidenta del partido ultraderechista.

Mame Mbaye falleció el 15 de marzo de 2018, sobre las 17 horas. Cayó desplomado frente a la puerta de su casa, después de atravesar el centro de Madrid corriendo, huyendo de la Policía. "No puedo más", dijo a sus compañeros antes de perder el conocimiento.

La muerte del mantero trajo una noche de disturbios en el barrio de Lavapiés, en las que hubo cuatro detenidos. Además, el sindicato de manteros mantuvo siempre que la versión del Ayuntamiento sobre la muerte de Mbaye era falsa. "Seguiremos diciendo que ha habido persecución anterior a su muerte y es lo que causó su muerte", dijo el Sindicato de Manteros y Lateros de Madrid.

Vox es de los que niega la versión de los manteros y asegura que su muerte no guarda relación con la persecución que sufrió el joven antes de morir.

