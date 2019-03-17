Los tuiteros trolean a Rivera sobre el próximo fichaje de Ciudadanos

En Twitter es mejor mantener un perfil bajo. Que se lo digan a Rivera, que quiso ponerse emotivo y emocional y la jugada le salió rana. El líder de Ciudadanos publicó en la mañana del domingo un anuncio sobre su próximo fichaje para las listas del Congreso de los Diputados.
El de hoy es para mí uno de los días más especiales desde que entré en política. En un rato anunciamos una incorporación muy importante para @CiudadanosCs y para España, y me hace una gran ilusión ????. pic.twitter.com/aZJKtX6u69
— Albert Rivera (@Albert_Rivera) 17 de marzo de 2019
Los tuiteros, en apenas segundos, inundaron de respuestas irónicas el mensaje de Rivera.
¿El Chapo Guzmán?
— Salvador ????️ (@carpetoshow) 17 de marzo de 2019
Puigdemont
— Floki78 (@FlokiViking78) 17 de marzo de 2019
Malú ????????????????????????
— ????Yolanda???? (@buniki__83) 17 de marzo de 2019
Billy el Niño?
— ginesmesas (@ginesmesas) 17 de marzo de 2019
Es Pablo Escobar.
— Pitufogruñón (@Pitufo_malrollo) 17 de marzo de 2019
Lo sabe toda España es NEYMAR. Asi cualquiera.
— Jordi Damiandria (@JDamiandria) 17 de marzo de 2019
Incluso alguno se acordó rápidamente de la empresa del marido de Silvia Clemente, candidata en Ciudadanos en el polémico pucherazo impugnado. La empresa de Clemente está inmersa en un posible caso de corrupción.
Patatas Meléndez?....
— Jose Angel (@kolvjose75) 17 de marzo de 2019
Suena Michel
— Little man (@8littleman) 17 de marzo de 2019
No me jodas, que habéis fichado a Mourinho?
— Chamberí Kid (@Chamberi_Kid) 17 de marzo de 2019
Carmen de Mairena
— Angel Vilardell (@angel_vilardell) 17 de marzo de 2019
Vargas Llosa, seguro
— Skrillesus (@skrillesus) 17 de marzo de 2019
Será Otegui?
— tonto lahaba (@geminis1234567) 17 de marzo de 2019
Finalmente el fichaje fue el de Edmundo Bal, antiguo abogado del Estado destituido cuando el PSOE llegó a La Moncloa.
