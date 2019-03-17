Diario Público
Los tuiteros trolean a Rivera sobre el próximo fichaje de Ciudadanos

En Twitter es mejor mantener un perfil bajo. Que se lo digan a Rivera, que quiso ponerse emotivo y emocional y la jugada le salió rana. El líder de Ciudadanos publicó en la mañana del domingo un anuncio sobre su próximo fichaje para las listas del Congreso de los Diputados.

Los tuiteros, en apenas segundos, inundaron de respuestas irónicas el mensaje de Rivera.

Incluso alguno se acordó rápidamente de la empresa del marido de Silvia Clemente, candidata en Ciudadanos en el polémico pucherazo impugnado. La empresa de Clemente está inmersa en un posible caso de corrupción.

Finalmente el fichaje fue el de Edmundo Bal, antiguo abogado del Estado destituido cuando el PSOE llegó a La Moncloa.

