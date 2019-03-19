El PP se toma la revancha por el “relaxing cup of café con leche” y critica el inglés de Carmena

En septiembre de 2013, Ana Botella se convirtió en la estrella de la presentación de la candidatura de Madrid a albergar los Juegos Olímpicos de 2020 con un discurso en 'spanglish' que corrió como la pólvora por las redes sociales. “There is nothing quite like a relaxing cup of café con leche in Plaza Mayor”, y se quedo tan ancha.

Ahora ha sido el Partido Popular quién ha querido tomarse la revancha criticando el nivel de inglés de la alcaldesa de Madrid durante el Harvard World Model United Nations, que reunió a 2.300 estudiantes de 120 países.

“Carmena y el inglés es como Carmena con la limpieza. O como Carmena con la seguridad. O como Carmena con la propiedad privada. O como Carmena con la movilidad. O como Carmena con Podemos”, han publicado los populares en su cuenta de Twitter junto al vídeo de su discurso.