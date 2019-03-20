Diario Público
¿Por qué hay que actuar desde ya contra el cambio climático?: “Si el planeta fuera un banco, ya lo habrían rescatado”

¿Por qué hay que actuar de manera inmediata contra el cambio climático? En este nuevo vídeo creado por Eh, se analiza la situación actual de nuestro planeta. Si no hacemos nada desde ya, en menos de 12 años puede que sea ya irreversible. "Si el planeta fuera un banco, ya lo habrían rescatado", reflexionan los autores del vídeo, que reclaman que el futuro sea posible, "porque recordad: no hay planeta B", concluyen.

El vídeo ha sido creado por la plataforma “Eh”, que tiene más de 2'5 millones de seguidores en Facebook, en colaboración con Spanish Revolution y The CervantesFAQs. Es el segundo de una serie de 10 vídeos que irán viendo la luz. En el primero, se analizaban los motivos del auge de la extrema derecha y el patrón que siguen partidos como Vox.

