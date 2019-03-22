Cuando un partido de fútbol entre chavales se convierte en una batalla campal

Peleas entre padres, peleas entre aficionados, peleas entre árbitros e, incluso, peleas entre los propios jugadores. Cuando el fútbol deja de ser un juego y se convierte en un campo de batalla, entonces el deporte deja de actuar como vehículo transmisor de valores y se convierte en un ejemplo de todo lo que no se debe permitir.
El último altercado se vivió el pasado fin de semana entre dos equipos valencianos. Unas imágenes que, lejos de abanderar la imagen de unidad y competitividad sana que promueve el deporte, nos dejan escenas como las difundidas en Twitter por el director de la emisora Onda ilicitana @CristianEgea1.
Retuitea para acabar con la #violencia en el #Futbolbase #España / Esto ocurría en la ciudad deportiva de #Elche, lamentable lo sucedido entre el @ELCHEELITECF y el @atleticosanblas . El club alicantino después de lo ocurrido ha expulsado a los implicados. @rfef @FFCV_info pic.twitter.com/lHvwJhV55G
— Cristian Egea (@CristianEgea1) 22 de marzo de 2019
La trifulca tuvo lugar en la Ciudad Deportiva durante la jornada 21 de la Segunda Regional categoría cadete un partido entre el Elche Elite y el Atlético San Blas. Los jugadores, con edades comprendidas entre los 15 y los 16 años, vivieron una tensa jornada, que ya empezó con una notable tensión sobre el terreno de juego y que se desencadeno con el peor de los finales posibles: una fuerte pelea entre los jugadores de ambos equipos.
Pese a que los padres saltaron rápidamente al césped para mediar en el altercado, la gran tensión que se palpaba sobre el terreno provocó que la pelea se prolongase durante varios minutos. Una conducta cuanto menos antideportiva, que no representa para nada los valores del deporte rey.
Parte 2/Retuitea para acabar con la #violencia en el #Futbolbase #España /Esto ocurría en la ciudad deportiva de #Elche, lamentable lo sucedido entre el @ELCHEELITECF y el @atleticosanblas .El club alicantino después de lo ocurrido ha expulsado a los implicados. @rfef @FFCV_info pic.twitter.com/QkyOZgEYeu
— Cristian Egea (@CristianEgea1) 22 de marzo de 2019
