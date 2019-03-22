Tayla Harris, la deportista australiana acosada en las redes por una fotografía durante un partido

La deportista australiana Tayla Harris ha sufrido acoso por parte de miles de personas en las redes sociales tras la publicación de una imagen durante un partido. Los comentarios sexistas y machistas han provocado que la jugadora sienta haber sufrido acoso sexual. “Aquí tenéis una foto mía trabajando. Pensad en ello antes de comentar, animales”, defendía Harris.

La imagen fue difundida por la cadena Seven Channel, y tras el aluvión de mensajes “repulsivos” acabaron retirando la instantánea. Más tarde volvieron a publicar la imagen de la jugadora con la pierna levantada, porque con ese gesto habían “enviado un mensaje erróneo”.

"Pedimos disculpas. Retirando la foto hemos enviado un mensaje erróneo. Muchos de los comentarios eran inadmisibles y estamos trabajando duro para prohibir los trolls en nuestras páginas. Nuestra intención era destacar la increíble actuación de Tayla Harris y continuaremos celebrando el fútbol femenino", escribía la cuenta oficial de la cadena en Twitter.

We're sorry. Removing the photo sent the wrong message.

Many of the comments made on the post were reprehensible & we'll work harder to ban trolls from our pages.

Our intention was to highlight @taylaharriss incredible athleticism & we'll continue to celebrate women's footy. pic.twitter.com/p24Ll08LRC

— 7AFL (@7AFL) 19 de marzo de 2019