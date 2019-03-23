Diario Público
El piropo de un taxista a Beatriz Rico que incendia las redes

Un piropo ha sido el desencadenante de una acalorada discusión sobre feminismo. Cuenta la actriz asturiana Beatriz Rico vía twitter que un taxista tuvo a bien brindarle este viernes una lisonja que ha generado multitud de opiniones en las redes en torno a si es o no machista referirse en dichos términos a una mujer desconocida. "El taxista me dice que tengo unos ojos muy bonitos. Enseguida se pone nervioso, se disculpa por si me ha ofendido. Le aseguro que no, pero también me pongo nerviosa al verle a él apurado". Una reflexión que Rico ha apostillado con un contundente: "El feminismo no es esto".

 

 

 

 

 

 

