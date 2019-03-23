El piropo de un taxista a Beatriz Rico que incendia las redes

Un piropo ha sido el desencadenante de una acalorada discusión sobre feminismo. Cuenta la actriz asturiana Beatriz Rico vía twitter que un taxista tuvo a bien brindarle este viernes una lisonja que ha generado multitud de opiniones en las redes en torno a si es o no machista referirse en dichos términos a una mujer desconocida. "El taxista me dice que tengo unos ojos muy bonitos. Enseguida se pone nervioso, se disculpa por si me ha ofendido. Le aseguro que no, pero también me pongo nerviosa al verle a él apurado". Una reflexión que Rico ha apostillado con un contundente: "El feminismo no es esto".
— Beatriz Rico (@bearicoactriz) 22 de marzo de 2019
El feminismo SI es eso. No soporto que comenten nada sobre mi físico y mucho menos un desconocido. El feminismo es respeto y los comentarios sobre el aspecto o el físico ajenos son faltas de respeto.
— Monique Targaryen (@EmeTargaryen) 22 de marzo de 2019
No has pensado si otra pueda sentirse incomoda?? Yo no voy tirándole piropos a gente que no conozco.
— Bendito Villamarin (@BenditoVillama1) 22 de marzo de 2019
El hecho de que alguien te diga que tienes unos ojos bonitos no creo que sea un piropo; y dicho desde la educación, como un comentario más no tiene porque sentar mal. Yo a mucha gente (chicos/as) les digo: "qué bien hueles" o "qué camiseta más bonita". Y no considero que intimide
— Charrita (@3charrita) 22 de marzo de 2019
Si la belleza no es para gritarla y expresarla, no vale la pena vivir.
— Jose A. Martín (@JoseAMartn) 22 de marzo de 2019
Poner fin a la espontaneidad de las personas en como deben ser me parece propio de una dictadura, tener que pararse a pensar si tonterías, inocentadas y bromas pueden ofender a alguien es limitar la personalidad y la individualidad de cada quién.
— Dr.Destino (@DrDestino1) 23 de marzo de 2019
