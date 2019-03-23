Diario Público
La incisiva perorata del cómico Facu Díaz sobre Vox que triunfa en las redes

Facu Díaz, el cómico de origen uruguayo que junto a Miguel Maldonado integra el show de No Te Metas En Política, lo ha vuelto a hacer. En una de sus habituales peroratas, ha tenido a bien sintetizar no sin cierta saña el modus operandi que implementa Vox a la hora de colocar su argumentario extremista en la opinión pública de nuestro país. Díaz, también conocido como el cactus de NTMEP, se ha referido a la propuesta del partido liderado por Santiago Abascal de permitir a los españoles "de bien" a portar armas para criticar el excesivo bombo que los medios dedican a "sus fobias de mierda". Un discurso afilado que, como no podía ser de otra forma, ha generado cierta algarabía entre los afines al programa que pueblan las redes.

 

