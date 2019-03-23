La incisiva perorata del cómico Facu Díaz sobre Vox que triunfa en las redes

Facu Díaz, el cómico de origen uruguayo que junto a Miguel Maldonado integra el show de No Te Metas En Política, lo ha vuelto a hacer. En una de sus habituales peroratas, ha tenido a bien sintetizar no sin cierta saña el modus operandi que implementa Vox a la hora de colocar su argumentario extremista en la opinión pública de nuestro país. Díaz, también conocido como el cactus de NTMEP, se ha referido a la propuesta del partido liderado por Santiago Abascal de permitir a los españoles "de bien" a portar armas para criticar el excesivo bombo que los medios dedican a "sus fobias de mierda". Un discurso afilado que, como no podía ser de otra forma, ha generado cierta algarabía entre los afines al programa que pueblan las redes.
Más alto pero no más claro @FacuDiazT ???????? pic.twitter.com/qjxxBSvGac
— Carlos (@CarlosAguBur) 23 de marzo de 2019
¿Cómo asciende la ultraderecha?
Facu Díaz desmonta en un minuto esta viralidad, destapando al falso periodismo que los alimenta y la trampa en que no deberíamos caer las personas.
Gracias @NTMEP pic.twitter.com/Asx9rsQe5J
— Filosofía Perdida (@FiloPolitics) 23 de marzo de 2019
— INVICTUS (@00INVICTUS) 23 de marzo de 2019
Jajaja! Bien dicho, solo que yo pienso que no hay más remedio que debatir y desmontar con argumentos cada barbaridad que dicen por mucho que les estemos siguiendo el juego
— Jorju (@Jorjuato) 23 de marzo de 2019
Muy bueno!!! pic.twitter.com/1AoYSZUSgK
— Xav13r ???? (@banbleac) 23 de marzo de 2019
— Biciclista (@Biciclista5) 23 de marzo de 2019
