“La primera regla del Club de la Lucha es que nadie habla del Club de la Lucha”: las bromas sobre el ojo morado de Juan Carlos I

El rey emérito Juan Carlos I apareció en un evento con el ojo amoratado. El que fuera rey de España tras la muerte de Franco tuvo que pasar por el quirófano y le dejó una pequeña marca que las redes sociales no han pasado por alto.
La película de David Fincher, El Club de la Lucha, ha sido la broma más recurrente que ha llegado a la cabeza de los tuiteros.
La primera regla del Club de la lucha es que nadie habla del club de la lucha pic.twitter.com/ukxBhjdhpb
— Ángel Sanchidrián (@asanchisan) March 23, 2019
La primera regla del club de la lucha es: nadie habla sobre el club de la lucha. pic.twitter.com/zUR95WEpWu
— gerardo tecé (@gerardotc) 23 de marzo de 2019
El club de la lucha. pic.twitter.com/NYmpkXZ4rp
— Grouchico (@El_Grouchico) 22 de marzo de 2019
— Eleazarillo (@pisteketo) 24 de marzo de 2019
Que no, que no vuelvo a casa... pic.twitter.com/7quNuPyb9W
— Erysipelothrix rhusiopathiae (@aluquema) 23 de marzo de 2019
— JaNCeR (@CMDRJaNCeR) 23 de marzo de 2019
Los chicos de No te metas en política se han quedado a gusto hablando del rey.
"Menudo cabreo se cogió su marido" pic.twitter.com/dL4qYYgbG3
— No Te Metas En Política (@NTMEP) March 24, 2019
"Y todo por no pagarla antes" pic.twitter.com/FRmRDDR3nf
— No Te Metas En Política (@NTMEP) 24 de marzo de 2019
