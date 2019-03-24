Diario Público
“La primera regla del Club de la Lucha es que nadie habla del Club de la Lucha”: las bromas sobre el ojo morado de Juan Carlos I

Por

El rey emérito Juan Carlos I apareció en un evento con el ojo amoratado. El que fuera rey de España tras la muerte de Franco tuvo que pasar por el quirófano y le dejó una pequeña marca que las redes sociales no han pasado por alto.

La película de David Fincher, El Club de la Lucha, ha sido la broma más recurrente que ha llegado a la cabeza de los tuiteros.

Los chicos de No te metas en política se han quedado a gusto hablando del rey.

