Diario Público
Diario Público

El Papa Francisco “La sagrada cobra”: estupefacción con este gesto del Papa evitando que le besen el anillo

Por

Es lo que tiene ser el obispo de Roma, la cabeza visible de la Iglesia Católica y soberano del Estado de la Ciudad del Vaticano, aka el Papa. Que a cada paso hay alguien haciéndote reverencias o intentando besarte el anillo del pescador.

Ahora hemos visto al Papa Francisco, no le gusta mucho este gesto. En un vídeo aparece el pontífice haciendo ‘la cobra’ a los feligreses que intentan besarle el anillo. Cuando varios de ellos se agachan hace el gesto de apartar la mano, dejándoles con cara de extrañeza. El vídeo ha suscitado multitud de interpretaciones y mientras que para algunos es un gesto irrespetuoso para otros trata de dejar atrás un símbolo de sumisión. El gesto también ha generado bromas de todo tipo en las redes:

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo