Desde Lo imposible del gran Juan Antonio Bayona, hasta la comedia Torrente 5: Operación Eurovegas de Santiago Segura. Sin olvidarnos, por supuesto, de Avatar, El Señor de los Anillos, Harry Potter, Los Vengadores, Mad Max, Juego de Tronos, y un largo etcétera. O lo que es lo mismo: la magia de hacer posible lo imposible. Porque, ¿qué sería del cine sin los efectos especiales?
Sin ellos no habríamos conocido jamás la mansión de lujo de Jordan Belfort, ni su romántica boda por el océano, tampoco las impresionantes vistas desde el muelle en El lobo de Wall Street. Ni habríamos sido testigos del revolucionario cambio de un formidable David Fincher en El curioso caso de Benjamin Button.
Cuando el realismo y la lógica se pierden entre el croma y las imágenes generadas por ordenadores que nos han trasladado a unas realidades difícilmente explorables, entonces el cine comienza a ser justo eso: cine. O séptimo arte que le llaman. Un juego de ilusiones cuidadosamente diseñadas para hacernos caer en un mundo de fantasía.
Criaturas mitológicas, escenarios futuristas, magia, monstruos, dragones. ¿Alguien se imagina cuál es la realidad detrás de todo el ilusionismo? Pues no va a hacer falta que nos lo imaginemos, porque no hay nada como ver para creer.
La cuenta de instagram @Movies.effects ha seleccionado una minuciosa recopilación de pruebas para revelar la magia que se esconde tras la gran pantalla. En efecto, el cine en su máximo exponente de realidad. Aunque, por supuesto, con la visión de su creador: Ashwani Gautam, un estudiante y aficionado al cine que, con más de con más de 420 mil seguidores, se ha dedicado a destripar todos los entresijos que se esconden tras nuestras escenas favoritas. Vamos, un 'behind the escenes' en toda regla.
Aquí, el claro ejemplo de que, a veces, la ficción sí que puede superar a la realidad:
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
???? Follow @movies.effects For More Daily Content! Aquaman.After/Before VFx. Tag your friends. Follow us for more #aquaman #jameswan #jasonmomoa #amberheard #willemdafoe #nicolekidman #patrickwilson #greenscreen #vfx #renderzone #gamedev #visualfx #fx #cgi #cg #render #film #cinema #movie #filming #filmmaking #postproduction #video #breakdown #makingof #behindthescenes #backstage #animation #digitalart #visualeffects
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
???? Follow @movies.effects For More Daily Content! Train Scene VFx comparison ~Jerry Maya Detective Agency. via- @stillerstudios ???? Follow @movies.effects For More Daily Content! #SFX #movie #digitalart #renderzone #film #cinema #aftereffects #brooklyn #vfxartist #maya #redshift #vfxnews #houdini #houdinifx #redshift #laser #destruction #tripod #debris #cgi #visualeffect #animated #render #dynamics #particles #compositing #marvel
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Avengers: Infinity War (2018) Before/After VFX #AvengersInfinityWar #marvel #thanos #gamora
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Name The Movie ? Tag a Friend #greenscreen #vfx #renderzone #gamedev #visualfx #3dsmax #3d #gaming #fx #cgi #cg #render #film #cinema #movie #filming #filmmaking #postproduction #video #breakdown #makingof #behindthescenes #backstage #animation #digitalart #visualeffects #hollywood
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
War of the Planet the Apes.After/Before Vfx. @andyserkis #andyserkis #waroftheplanetofapes #vfx #renderzone #gamedev #visualfx #3dsmax #3d #gaming #fx #cgi #cg #3d #render #film #cinema #movie #filming #filmmaking #postproduction #greenscreen #video #breakdown #makingof #behindthescenes #backstage #animation #digitalart #visualeffects #hollywood #amazing #instagood #magic #wow #shooting #art
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Must follow ????@Movies.Effects for more updates. Which Movie is This? #vfx #renderzone #gamedev #visualfx #3dsmax #3d #gaming #godofwar #fx #cgi #cg #3d #render #film #cinema #movie #filming #filmmaking #postproduction #greenscreen #video #breakdown #makingof #behindthescenes #backstage #animation #digitalart #visualeffects #hollywood #amazing #instagood #magic #wow #shooting #art #TheGameChanger
Comentarios Tenemos novedades en el área de comentarios: sólo los miembros de la Comunidad de Público pueden debatir o comentar nuestras noticias (puedes unirte aquí). Si únicamente deseas leer los comentarios, antes debes iniciar sesión.
Comentarios<% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } else { %>
Para poder comentar en esta noticia antes tienes que unirte a la comunidad de Público, puedes hacerlo aquí.<% } %>
Comentarios:
<% if(_.allKeys(comments).length > 0) { %> <% _.each(comments, function(comment) { %>Mostrar más comentarios
-
<% }); %>
<% } else { %>
<% if(comment.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= comment.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<%= comment.user.username %>
<% if(_.allKeys(comment.children.models).length > 0) { %>
<%= comment.published %>
<%= comment.dateTime %>
<%= comment.text %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected && comment.actions.selected != '') { %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'love') { %>
Me encanta
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'laugh') { %>
Me parto
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'dizzy') { %>
Flipo
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'cry') { %>
Me entristece
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'pout') { %>
Me cabrea
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'sleep') { %>
Qué aburrimiento
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'mute') { %>
Sin palabras
<% } %>
<% } else { %>
¿cómo te quedas?
<% } %>
<% if(canWriteComments) { %>
<% } %>
- Me encanta
- Me parto
- Flipo
- Me entristece
- Me cabrea
- Qué aburrimiento
- Sin palabras
Responder
- No hay comentarios para esta noticia.
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.love && comment.actions.love > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.laugh && comment.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.dizzy && comment.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.cry && comment.actions.cry > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.pout && comment.actions.pout > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.sleep && comment.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.mute && comment.actions.mute > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if(comment.actions.count == 0){ %>
-
<% } else { %>
-
<% } %>
<%= comment.actions.count %>
<% if (comment.actions.love && comment.actions.love > 0) { %>
Me encanta: <%= comment.actions.love %>
Me parto: <%= comment.actions.laugh %>
Flipo: <%= comment.actions.dizzy %>
Me entristece: <%= comment.actions.cry %>
Me cabrea: <%= comment.actions.pout %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= comment.actions.sleep %>
Sin palabras: <%= comment.actions.mute %>
Me encanta: <%= comment.actions.love %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.laugh && comment.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
Me parto: <%= comment.actions.laugh %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.dizzy && comment.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
Flipo: <%= comment.actions.dizzy %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.cry && comment.actions.cry > 0) { %>
Me entristece: <%= comment.actions.cry %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.pout && comment.actions.pout > 0) { %>
Me cabrea: <%= comment.actions.pout %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.sleep && comment.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= comment.actions.sleep %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.mute && comment.actions.mute > 0) { %>
Sin palabras: <%= comment.actions.mute %><% } %>
<% _.each(comment.children.models, function(children) { %> <% children = children.toJSON() %><% } %> <% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } %>
-
<% }); %>
<% if(children.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= children.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<% if(children.parent.id != comment.id) { %>
en respuesta a <%= children.parent.username %>
<% } %>
<%= children.user.username %>
<%= children.published %>
<%= children.dateTime %>
<%= children.text %>
<% if (children.actions.selected && children.actions.selected != '') { %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'love') { %>
Me encanta
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'laugh') { %>
Me parto
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'dizzy') { %>
Flipo
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'cry') { %>
Me entristece
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'pout') { %>
Me cabrea
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'sleep') { %>
Qué aburrimiento
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'mute') { %>
Sin palabras
<% } %>
<% } else { %>
¿cómo te quedas?
<% } %>
- Me encanta
- Me parto
- Flipo
- Me entristece
- Me cabrea
- Qué aburrimiento
- Sin palabras
Responder
<% if (children.actions.love && children.actions.love > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.laugh && children.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.dizzy && children.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.cry && children.actions.cry > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.pout && children.actions.pout > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.sleep && children.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.mute && children.actions.mute > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if(children.actions.count == 0){ %>
-
<% } else { %>
-
<% } %>
<%= children.actions.count %>
<% if (children.actions.love && children.actions.love > 0) { %>
Me encanta: <%= children.actions.love %>
Me parto: <%= children.actions.laugh %>
Flipo: <%= children.actions.dizzy %>
Me entristece: <%= children.actions.cry %>
Me cabrea: <%= children.actions.pout %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= children.actions.sleep %>
Sin palabras: <%= children.actions.mute %>
Me encanta: <%= children.actions.love %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.laugh && children.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
Me parto: <%= children.actions.laugh %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.dizzy && children.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
Flipo: <%= children.actions.dizzy %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.cry && children.actions.cry > 0) { %>
Me entristece: <%= children.actions.cry %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.pout && children.actions.pout > 0) { %>
Me cabrea: <%= children.actions.pout %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.sleep && children.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= children.actions.sleep %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.mute && children.actions.mute > 0) { %>
Sin palabras: <%= children.actions.mute %><% } %>