Desde Lo imposible del gran Juan Antonio Bayona, hasta la comedia Torrente 5: Operación Eurovegas de Santiago Segura. Sin olvidarnos, por supuesto, de Avatar, El Señor de los Anillos, Harry Potter, Los Vengadores, Mad Max, Juego de Tronos, y un largo etcétera. O lo que es lo mismo: la magia de hacer posible lo imposible. Porque, ¿qué sería del cine sin los efectos especiales?

Sin ellos no habríamos conocido jamás la mansión de lujo de Jordan Belfort, ni su romántica boda por el océano, tampoco las impresionantes vistas desde el muelle en El lobo de Wall Street. Ni habríamos sido testigos del revolucionario cambio de un formidable David Fincher en El curioso caso de Benjamin Button.

Cuando el realismo y la lógica se pierden entre el croma y las imágenes generadas por ordenadores que nos han trasladado a unas realidades difícilmente explorables, entonces el cine comienza a ser justo eso: cine. O séptimo arte que le llaman. Un juego de ilusiones cuidadosamente diseñadas para hacernos caer en un mundo de fantasía.

Criaturas mitológicas, escenarios futuristas, magia, monstruos, dragones. ¿Alguien se imagina cuál es la realidad detrás de todo el ilusionismo? Pues no va a hacer falta que nos lo imaginemos, porque no hay nada como ver para creer.

La cuenta de instagram @Movies.effects ha seleccionado una minuciosa recopilación de pruebas para revelar la magia que se esconde tras la gran pantalla. En efecto, el cine en su máximo exponente de realidad. Aunque, por supuesto, con la visión de su creador: Ashwani Gautam, un estudiante y aficionado al cine que, con más de con más de 420 mil seguidores, se ha dedicado a destripar todos los entresijos que se esconden tras nuestras escenas favoritas. Vamos, un 'behind the escenes' en toda regla.

Aquí, el claro ejemplo de que, a veces, la ficción sí que puede superar a la realidad:

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Must follow ????@Movies.Effects for more updates. Which part? Comment what you want next. Harry Potter, After/ Before Effects. #harrypotter #vfx #art

Una publicación compartida de Movies Effects●VFx●BTS (@movies.effects) el

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Avengers: Infinity War (2018) Before/After VFX #AvengersInfinityWar #marvel #thanos #gamora

Una publicación compartida de Movies Effects●VFx●BTS (@movies.effects) el

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Which is Your Favorite James Cameron Movie? Avatar (2009).VFx Breakdown & Behind the Scenes. #Avatar #jamescameron #vfx #cgi #3d #behindthescenes

Una publicación compartida de Movies Effects●VFx●BTS (@movies.effects) el

