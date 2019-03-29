Diario Público
Las cloacas de Interior' “No sé si estamos dimensionando bien el escándalo”: la reflexión de Wyoming sobre el espionaje a Iglesias

“No se si estamos dimensionando bien el escándalo al que asistimos”. Así comienza la reflexión del Gran Wyoming en El Intermedio de este jueves, sobre las últimas revelaciones de las cloacas de Interior, que apuntan al espionaje al líder de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias

Con el habitual estilo crítico e irónico del programa, Wyoming asegura que “esto debería indignar tanto a derecha como a izquierda”. “Da igual que el partido se llame Podemos o Unión de Amigos de de la Zarigüella Motrada”, asegura.

Según el presentador traduce para sus espectadores qué significa todo esto: “Instituciones públicas y dinero público para beneficiar a un partido concreto. Es vergonzoso e inmoral", resume.

