Diario Público
Diario Público

Twitter Le cortan las garras a una leona para que los niños puedan jugar con ella en un zoo

La leona Falestina, en el zoo de Rafah. / WORLD HERITAGE SPECIES
Por

Los trabajadores del zoo palestino de Rafah le cortaron las garras a Falestina, una leona de catorce meses, para que los visitantes del recinto pudiesen acercarse al animal.

Lo ha denunciado en Twitter la ONG Four Paws, que compara el daño sufrido por Falestina con el que sentiría un humano al que le amputasen los dedos.

Los responsables del zoológico pretenden atraer a más clientes y que los niños puedan jugar con la leona.

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo