Los trabajadores del zoo palestino de Rafah le cortaron las garras a Falestina, una leona de catorce meses, para que los visitantes del recinto pudiesen acercarse al animal.

One of Many: A face of Sorrow. This 14-month-old lioness suffered unimaginable cruelty after she was declawed with garden shears in an amateur & dangerous medical procedure. With our help she’ll be rehabilitated by a team of specialized veterinarians https://t.co/9BZkjiNg4d pic.twitter.com/OTw5yTnCIv — FOUR PAWS USA (@FOURPAWSUSA) 24 de marzo de 2019

Lo ha denunciado en Twitter la ONG Four Paws, que compara el daño sufrido por Falestina con el que sentiría un humano al que le amputasen los dedos.

Sign to shut down the Rafah Zoo in Gaza https://t.co/VmGp2U837f #SaveGazaAnimals The brutally declawed lioness is not the only one suffering @ the Zoo of Sorrow. Lions, monkeys, wolves, emus & more need help. Animals there have died from rocket attacks, war & horrible conditions pic.twitter.com/CAswreZUUS — FOUR PAWS USA (@FOURPAWSUSA) 22 de febrero de 2019

Los responsables del zoológico pretenden atraer a más clientes y que los niños puedan jugar con la leona.