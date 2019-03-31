“Propongo que ‘me pareció un siglo’ sea igual a la cuarta parte de ‘una eternidad’: la hilarante reflexión de Les Luthiers sobre el lenguaje

"Buenos días, estimado público. Y digo "estimado" porque se estima que hay 800 personas". Así empieza Marcos Mundstock su discurso. El miembro de Les Luthiers, el grupo cómico argentino, disculpó su ausencia debido a un problema de salud al Congreso Internacional de la Lengua Española que se celebra en Córdoba (Argentina). Para compensar, envió un vídeo que ya se ha hecho viral.

En él, el artista se propone bromear con el lenguaje a partir de sus expresiones y sus lexemas. Reflexiones sobre frases cotidianas para encontrarles algo más de sentido. Entre las múltiples bromas. Mundstock propone que "me pareció un siglo" sea igual a la cuarta parte de "una eternidad", o que "me importa un comino" tenga el valor de tres pepinos (sobre la reflexión de me importa un pepino).

Además, se hace preguntas: "¿Alguien sabe lo que es un bledo?", dice el cómico. Incluso se atreve con chanzas sobre médicos: "Un médico que solo atiende a actrices es un "cinecólogo"".

En Twitter, la mayoría de respuestas han sido en alabanza a este alarde de ingenio.

(a partir del min. 6) "En la oración: 'Pedro sujetó al sujeto', 'Pedro' es un sujeto sintáctico. Sin-táctico. O sea, le falta tacto. Y por eso anda sujetando a los demás. Porque, si tuviera un poco de tacto, no andaría sujetando a ningún sujeto. Trataría de conversar con él". ???? — Borja Adsuara Varela ???? (@adsuara) 30 de marzo de 2019

Hacía mucho tiempo que no lloraba de risa... pero con la oración, Pedro sujetó al sujeto y con el propio Pedro, que tenía su propia jeta en la nuca no lo he podido evitar...???????????? — Pigmalion Sp (@PigmaleonS) 30 de marzo de 2019

Un tuitero hace una propuesta

Debería acompañarse esta intervención, con una pieza de Mastropiero sobre la lengua castellana. Podría llamarse 'Más tropiezos sobre la lengua castellana', que según la wikipedia 'se fijó originalmente en 5.000 varas castellanas de Burgos'. — Julen Gonzalez (@julenglez) 30 de marzo de 2019

Así que aquí está, en el interior de este show completo.