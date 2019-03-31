Diario Público
“Propongo que ‘me pareció un siglo’ sea igual a la cuarta parte de ‘una eternidad’: la hilarante reflexión de Les Luthiers sobre el lenguaje

"Buenos días, estimado público. Y digo "estimado" porque se estima que hay 800 personas". Así empieza Marcos Mundstock su discurso. El miembro de Les Luthiers, el grupo cómico argentino, disculpó su ausencia debido a un problema de salud al Congreso Internacional de la Lengua Española que se celebra en Córdoba (Argentina). Para compensar, envió un vídeo que ya se ha hecho viral.

En él, el artista se propone bromear con el lenguaje a partir de sus expresiones y sus lexemas. Reflexiones sobre frases cotidianas para encontrarles algo más de sentido. Entre las múltiples bromas. Mundstock propone que "me pareció un siglo" sea igual a la cuarta parte de "una eternidad", o que "me importa un comino" tenga el valor de tres pepinos (sobre la reflexión de me importa un pepino).

Además, se hace preguntas: "¿Alguien sabe lo que es un bledo?", dice el cómico. Incluso se atreve con chanzas sobre médicos: "Un médico que solo atiende a actrices es un "cinecólogo"".

En Twitter, la mayoría de respuestas han sido en alabanza a este alarde de ingenio.

