Wyoming y su rajada sobre los recortes en Sanidad

El Gran Wyoming, presentador de El Intermedio, fue entrevistado este sábado en La Sexta Noche y tocó la actualidad en un plano muy global. El cómico, entre otras cosas, se refirió a Celia Villalobos y su retirada de la política con humor, diciendo que ahora "tendrá más tiempo para el Candy Crush". "Les importa una mierda la ciudadanía", asegura Wyoming.

Pero su mayor crítica se centró en los recortes en educación. Wyoming, licenciado en medicina, dice no dar crédito a lo que se está viviendo en España: "Se hizo un trabajo tremendo desde finales de los años 70 para impulsar la sanidad y tuvimos la mejor del mundo". Además, dice que se vanagloriaba de ello en EEUU para hacerles rabiar, pero que ahora esto ya no es así. "Es un tema que me preocupa especialmente".

Acaba reflexionando sobre a dónde nos llevan los políticos como Celia Villalobos: "No saben en qué jardín nos están metiendo".

Wyoming ya fue tendencia por dejar claras las graves consecuencias que hay en que se haya intentado hundir a Podemos a través de una investigación policial.