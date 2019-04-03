“¿Qué es el Spanishgate?”. Las nuevas revelaciones de la operación Tandem apuntan al espionaje político a Pablo Iglesias, incluso con la elaboración de pruebas falsas, (la pieza DINA) y muestran una vez más lo que podría ser la punta del icerberg de las cloacas de Interior que implicaría a políticos, policías y medios de comunicación.
Ahora un vídeo explica en formato audiovisual la dimensión de lo que podría estar sucediendo “ante nuestras narices” comparándolo con el escándalo Watergate, que en los años setenta hizo hizo caer el Gobierno estadounidense de Nixon.
El vídeo ha sido creado por la plataforma 'Eh', en colaboración con Spanish Revolution y The CervantesFAQs. Es uno más de una serie de 10 vídeos que irán viendo la luz.
