Este martes, Pablo Casado se convirtió en el tercer candidato a las elecciones del 28A en acudir al popular programa El Hormiguero, del Pablo Motos en Antena Tres, tras las visitas de Pablo Iglesias y Albert Rivera. En un momento del programa, el líder del Partido Popular sorprendió tocando el bajo con un grupo que, por sorpresa, tenían preparado en el programa. Junto a un batería, dos guitarristas y un teclista interpretó el tema Uptown Funk de Bruno Mars.
???? @pablocasado_ se atreve a tocar el bajo con nosotros #PabloCasadoEH pic.twitter.com/oQot8N5TUT
— El Hormiguero (@El_Hormiguero) 2 de abril de 2019
El vídeo se convirtió rápidamente en meme y los tuiteros dieron rienda suelta a su destreza con el Photoshop:
Yo creo que a Pablo casado le pega más esta canción ???? #PabloCasadoEH pic.twitter.com/9d9NvN3Tk4
— Carl Winslow (@CarlWinslou) 3 de abril de 2019
— Love Will Tear Abascal Again (@lwtuaznar) 2 de abril de 2019
Pablo Deacon pic.twitter.com/rtxqlJEPXQ
— Aitor (@Udaiso) 3 de abril de 2019
El Festival de Jazz de San Sebastián este año promete. pic.twitter.com/WIumi9q1UB
— ???????????????? ???????? ???????????????? (@absurddheces) 3 de abril de 2019
— ⚠Mɪɴúsᴄᴜʟᴏ⚠ (@KIud0) 3 de abril de 2019
Pido perdón de antemano. pic.twitter.com/q2fY6u5ITl
— Адриана Дубчак (@AdryDub) 2 de abril de 2019
Espectacular Pablo Casado ayer en El Hormiguero. pic.twitter.com/jJvNEaCrwI
— El del Teto (@eldelteto) 3 de abril de 2019
— Lola con la venia (@DolorsBoatella) 3 de abril de 2019
— Lola con la venia (@DolorsBoatella) 3 de abril de 2019
— Lola con la venia (@DolorsBoatella) 3 de abril de 2019
He hecho una pequeña trampa. Y a Durán ya no llego a ponerle, pero mientras.. pic.twitter.com/JFIz94orKl
— Bender El Que Ofende (@BenderOfuscado) 3 de abril de 2019
— Sr. Humo (@elhombredehumo) 3 de abril de 2019
Pablo Casado tocando el bajo pic.twitter.com/XUIhOSsxZc
— Señorita Puri (@SenoritaPuri) 2 de abril de 2019
????Getting born in the state of Mississippi????
????Papa was a copper, and her mama was a hippy???? pic.twitter.com/EaEIyLBPDC
— ®️uls ✂️???? (@Ruls) 3 de abril de 2019
— Úrsula (@Ursula_95) 2 de abril de 2019
Ayer tocando el bajo y los demás días tocandonos los bajos.
— Tito ⚡ Angus (@titoangus) 3 de abril de 2019
Todo lo que sabe se lo enseñó Taburete.
— i. (@Airinpop) 2 de abril de 2019
Cojo la idea de @boxersinarms , la de @elhombredehumo y... pic.twitter.com/FHSenDmdMb
— Bender El Que Ofende (@BenderOfuscado) 3 de abril de 2019
— Aitor (@Udaiso) 3 de abril de 2019
"Lo has hecho muy bien, Pablo, pero hubiese preferido que tocases la guitarra española".#PabloCasadoEH pic.twitter.com/XApXj8tm6M
— Bob Estropajo (@BobEstropajo) 2 de abril de 2019
Pablo Casado a aprendió a tocar el bajo en la Rey Juan Carlos fijo. #PabloCasadoEH
— Dios (@Sr_Dios) 2 de abril de 2019
