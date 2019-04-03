Este martes, Pablo Casado se convirtió en el tercer candidato a las elecciones del 28A en acudir al popular programa El Hormiguero, del Pablo Motos en Antena Tres, tras las visitas de Pablo Iglesias y Albert Rivera. En un momento del programa, el líder del Partido Popular sorprendió tocando el bajo con un grupo que, por sorpresa, tenían preparado en el programa. Junto a un batería, dos guitarristas y un teclista interpretó el tema Uptown Funk de Bruno Mars.

El vídeo se convirtió rápidamente en meme y los tuiteros dieron rienda suelta a su destreza con el Photoshop:

????Getting born in the state of Mississippi????

????Papa was a copper, and her mama was a hippy???? pic.twitter.com/EaEIyLBPDC

— ®️uls ✂️???? (@Ruls) 3 de abril de 2019