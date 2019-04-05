La oferta de trabajo machista que busca azafatas con una talla “95 o 100 de pecho”

Dos mujeres de "alta imagen" y con una "imprescindible talla 95 o 100 de pecho". Esto es lo que exigía un polémico anuncio para trabajar de azafata en el Circuito de Navarra en Los Arcos, que este fin de semana acoge las pruebas de los Campeonatos de España de Turismos, Resistencia y Fórmula 4. El trabajo consiste en "acompañar a un piloto del circuito" y ofrece un salario de 200 euros netos y gastos pagados.
El Circuito de Navarra Arcos Motorsport SL se ha desvinculado de esta oferta de trabajo. "Queremos comunicar que no tenemos nada que ver con el anuncio publicado desde Garbo Events", han apuntado los responsables del trazado. "Desde esta instalación siempre hemos defendido la igualdad de derechos y estamos totalmente en contra de acciones, peticiones o, como en este caso, de anuncios sexistas", han insistido.
Y también se ha pronunciado la empresa en cuestión, Garbo Events. Fuentes de la compañía han achacado la divulgación de este anuncio a "un error de la becaria que copió y pegó una oferta de hace cuatro años", han asegurado a Público. "En cuanto nos dimos cuenta del fallo se eliminó la oferta", han señalado. Pero este anuncio continúa publicado en la página unmejorempleo.es Garbo Events ha asegurado que no son responsables, puesto que la compañía "solo publica en yobalia.com", por lo que "si la oferta está disponible en otra página es denunciable".
La oferta que aparece en Un mejor empleo busca una "azafata de alta imagen para el ciurcuito de Navarra los días 6 y 7 de abril". La descripción de la plaza dice así: "Desde Garbo Events, seleccionamos dos azafatas de alta imagen con disponibilidad para viajar el fin de semana al circuito de Navarra saliendo el viernes 5 por la tarde y volviendo el domingo 7. Imprescindible tener una talla 95 o 100 de pecho. El trabajo consistirá en acompañar a un piloto del circuito.Salario 200€ netos y gastos pagados".
