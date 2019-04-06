Susanna Griso pide disculpas por su metedura de pata con el hombre que asistió el suicidio de su mujer

La presentadora de Espejo Público, Susanna Griso, ha aprovechado su cuenta de Twitter para pedir disculpas por preguntar a Ángel Hernández, el hombre que asistió a su mujer en su suicidio, si la fecha elegida para ello tenía fines electorales.
"¿Por qué grabó esos vídeos? ¿Para que quedase claro que esa era la voluntad de María José o porque quiere incidir en la campaña electoral?", fue la espeluznante pregunta de la popular directora del programa de Atresmedia.
Las respuestas de indignación y enfado no se hicieron esperar, por lo que Griso quiso pedir perdón a través de su cuenta de Twitter. Pese a que la polémica se produjo en su espacio televisivo, las disculpas han llegado desde las redes sociales.
En campaña electoral se pueden arrancar compromisos de los políticos. Este, y no otro, es el motivo por el cual he preguntado a Ángel por el momento escogido para realizar el suicidio asistido. Si veis la entrevista entera se entiende mucho mejor el contexto.
— Susanna Griso (@susannagriso) 5 de abril de 2019
Ángel se lamentaba de que el debate sobre una futura ley de eutanasia llevase tanto tiempo varado en el Congreso.
Dicho esto, está claro que me equivoqué en la manera de formular la pregunta. Pido disculpas por ello.
— Susanna Griso (@susannagriso) 5 de abril de 2019
Los tuiteros, aun así, no han aceptado de buen grado los perdones de Griso, mostrándose especialmente críticos.
— Pluto (@elhijodepluta) 5 de abril de 2019
— Sergio Encinas (@SergioEncinas) 5 de abril de 2019
Ángel Hernández, el hombre detenido el pasado miércoles por ayudar a morir a su mujer, María José Carrasco, enferma terminal, escribió hace días una carta en la que relataba el sufrimiento de su esposa y anunciaba la decisión de ayudarla a morir.
"Es evidente que el deseo de María José a fin de que se cumpla necesita que se la ayude, por su incapacidad a realizarlo por ella misma, y como es una constante en ella demandar ese auxilio no habrá más remedio que proporcionarle esa ayuda para que su deseo se cumpla", explicó Hernández en la carta fechada el 10 de marzo de este año y dirigida a la asociación Derecho a Morir Dignamente (DMD).
