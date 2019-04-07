Diario Público
Diario Público

El vídeo viral de los hijos de Cristiano Ronaldo o cómo perpetuar los estereotipos de género

Por

El pasado 5 de abril Cristiano Ronaldo colgó un vídeo de dos de sus hijos, Mateo y Eva María, de 17 meses, dándole patadas a un balón. Bueno en realidad quien juega con el balón es Mateo, el niño, porque Eva María se tuvo que conformar con darle patadas al aire porque su hermano acapara la pelota. Ella intenta participar en el juego, pero su padre sólo le pasa el balón a él, ignorándola por completo. Cansada y aburrida, la pequeña Eva María pierde el interés por el balón y empieza a jugar con una escoba que tiene en un carrito de limpieza de juguete. Toda una metáfora sobre los estereotipos de género: los niños juegan al fútbol, las niñas a limpiar y barrer.

El vídeo, como casi todo lo que afecta al futbolista de la Juventus, se ha vuelto viral y ya roza los 13 millones de reproducciones sólo en Twitter. Para muchos las imágenes recogen un tierno momento familiar de Cristiano con sus hijos; los hay incluso que han alabado el talento futbolístico del hijo de 17 meses de la estrella portuguesa y ya le auguran un gran futuro en el mundo del fútbol. Pero no son pocos los que piensan que el vídeo colgado por el futbolista destila machismo, un injusto reparto de roles que cada vez esta peor visto.

Esta es una selección de las críticas al vídeo de los tuiteros:

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo