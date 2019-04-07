El vídeo viral de los hijos de Cristiano Ronaldo o cómo perpetuar los estereotipos de género

El pasado 5 de abril Cristiano Ronaldo colgó un vídeo de dos de sus hijos, Mateo y Eva María, de 17 meses, dándole patadas a un balón. Bueno en realidad quien juega con el balón es Mateo, el niño, porque Eva María se tuvo que conformar con darle patadas al aire porque su hermano acapara la pelota. Ella intenta participar en el juego, pero su padre sólo le pasa el balón a él, ignorándola por completo. Cansada y aburrida, la pequeña Eva María pierde el interés por el balón y empieza a jugar con una escoba que tiene en un carrito de limpieza de juguete. Toda una metáfora sobre los estereotipos de género: los niños juegan al fútbol, las niñas a limpiar y barrer.
Blessed house ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/7rStFA7DLt
— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) 5 de abril de 2019
El vídeo, como casi todo lo que afecta al futbolista de la Juventus, se ha vuelto viral y ya roza los 13 millones de reproducciones sólo en Twitter. Para muchos las imágenes recogen un tierno momento familiar de Cristiano con sus hijos; los hay incluso que han alabado el talento futbolístico del hijo de 17 meses de la estrella portuguesa y ya le auguran un gran futuro en el mundo del fútbol. Pero no son pocos los que piensan que el vídeo colgado por el futbolista destila machismo, un injusto reparto de roles que cada vez esta peor visto.
Esta es una selección de las críticas al vídeo de los tuiteros:
a veces parece que las cosas avanzan y luego ves vídeos de Cristiano Ronaldo y solo quieres llorar por esa niña. https://t.co/yOGxHaOvrw
— Berta Gómez ST (@Berta_gomez) 7 de abril de 2019
A Eva, le toca jugar con maquillaje y un bolso y decir a la cámara lo amorosa que es. A su hermano Mateo, le toca chutar el balón y ser un campeón.
No, no son los genes. Es la socialización de género sexista.#EvaTambiénQuiereChutar https://t.co/8aOOvCmEjy vía @divinity_es
— Marisol Rojas (@marisolrofe) 7 de abril de 2019
Este vídeo de Cristiano Ronaldo muestra perfectamente como se construye la desigualdad desde la infancia. Fijaos en su hija, al fondo. pic.twitter.com/lFJAzSS4qa
— Raúl Cordero Núñez (@RaulCordero1980) 7 de abril de 2019
Alguno titula este vídeo "La pegada de Mateo, el pequeño hijo de Cristiano Ronaldo". En realidad se llama "Discriminación por razón de sexo o como no educar a l@s nin@s"@FrenteDeIzdaspic.twitter.com/ageTCIDqBH
— Juan ????☭ (@2_juan23) 7 de abril de 2019
@pilardorico la hija perdida de cristiano ronaldo pic.twitter.com/WXyArssId1
— ©arlos (@carlospardi_) 7 de abril de 2019
¿¿¿¿ES QUE NO VES QUE LA NIÑA TAMBIÉN QUIERE CHUTAR????
Aunque solo sea por el ego, ¡imagínate que la primera gran estrella global del futbol femenino fuera TU HIJA!
— ScreusO (@SCreusO) 7 de abril de 2019
