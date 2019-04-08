El pasado día 15 supimos que Juan José Cortés, el padre de la niña Mariluz, asesinada en 2008, sería el candidato del Partido Popular por la provincia de Huelva. Tras su polémico protagonismo durante el intento de rescate de Julen, el pequeño fallecido al caer a un pozo en Totalán, el PP de Casado ha decidido seguir contando con él para, entre otras cosas, hablar de la prisión permanente revisable.
El pasado viernes, Cortés participó en un acto en Huelva junto al líder del PP. Allí, al dar su discurso, tuvo un par de curiosos lapsus. Cortés aseguró: “La calle está diciendo que quiere un cambio. Quiere a Pablo… Iglesias… A Pedro Iglesias… en la calle y quieren a Pablo Casado como presidente del Gobierno el día 28 de abril”.
Nos va a regalar grandes momentos esta campaña. pic.twitter.com/1bJKMnb6DN
— Juanlu Infante Gil (@JuanluInfante) 7 de abril de 2019
Posteriormente, también se confundió al dirigirse directamente al líder de su partido Pablo Casado: "Le doy gracias a Pa… a Pedro... a Pablo"
Muchos ciudadanos se fijaron en el lapsus y lo comentaron en las redes sociales:
—¿Y qué le dice la gente, señor Juan José Cortés?
—La gente me dice que quieren a Pedro Iglesias en la calle.
—¿Quién?
—Pablo Sanchez.
—¿Cómo?
—Sencho Pablez.
—No le entendemos.
—Glaso Ipredias.
—¿Se encuentra usted bien?
—¡VIVA ESÑAPA!
—¿Quiere un poco de agua?
—Sí, for pavor.
— Pelícano manchú????☠️ (@Mortimer_Fu) 8 de abril de 2019
Alguien tenía que coger la plaza vacante que dejo Rajoy con sus míticas frases...
— Juan Maria (@juanmaria10sbt) 7 de abril de 2019
Un grande de la comedia jajaja
— Aarón Remesal Bermud (@Aaron_Desing) 7 de abril de 2019
— Aspas is back (@scoundrelSD) 8 de abril de 2019
El cortocircuito
— Jonay Garcia (@jonaygarcia) 8 de abril de 2019
La relación de Cortés con el PP se remonta a 2010, cuando cuando Rajoy lo fichó como asesor en temas de Justicia, cuando ya se había convertido en una figura pública. Después ocupó el mismo cargo en la alcaldía de Sevilla, con el conservador Juan Ignacio Zoido como alcalde. Posteriormente se distanció del partido coincidiendo con su implicación en un tiroteo, del que resultó absuelto después de que un cuñado suyo se declarara culpable.
Su protagonismo con el caso de la muerte del pequeño Julen en Totalán despertó multitud de críticas contra el “oportunismo” del PP. Cortés llegó a decir en un acto político: “El PP, a diferencia de otros partidos, está con las víctimas”. Después añadió: "Julen, desde el pozo tan oscuro donde estás metido, Juan José Cortés, el PP y España entera está contigo".
