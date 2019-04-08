Diario Público
Elecciones 28-A El ‘cortocircuito’ de Juan José Cortés: se lía con el nombre de Casado y habla del Gobierno de “Pedro Iglesias”

Juan José Cortés.- EFE
Por

El pasado día 15 supimos que Juan José Cortés, el padre de la niña Mariluz, asesinada en 2008, sería el candidato del Partido Popular por la provincia de Huelva. Tras su polémico protagonismo durante el intento de rescate de Julen, el pequeño fallecido al caer a un pozo en Totalán, el PP de Casado ha decidido seguir contando con él para, entre otras cosas, hablar de la prisión permanente revisable.

El pasado viernes, Cortés participó en un acto en Huelva junto al líder del PP. Allí, al dar su discurso, tuvo un par de curiosos lapsus. Cortés aseguró: “La calle está diciendo que quiere un cambio. Quiere a Pablo… Iglesias… A Pedro Iglesias… en la calle y quieren a Pablo Casado como presidente del Gobierno el día 28 de abril”.

Posteriormente, también se confundió al dirigirse directamente al líder de su partido Pablo Casado: "Le doy gracias a Pa… a Pedro... a Pablo"

Muchos ciudadanos se fijaron en el lapsus y lo comentaron en las redes sociales:

La relación de Cortés con el PP se remonta a 2010, cuando cuando Rajoy lo fichó como asesor en temas de Justicia, cuando ya se había convertido en una figura pública. Después ocupó el mismo cargo en la alcaldía de Sevilla, con el conservador Juan Ignacio Zoido como alcalde. Posteriormente se distanció del partido coincidiendo con su implicación en un tiroteo, del que resultó absuelto después de que un cuñado suyo se declarara culpable.

Su protagonismo con el caso de la muerte del pequeño Julen en Totalán despertó multitud de críticas contra el “oportunismo” del PP. Cortés llegó a decir en un acto político: “El PP, a diferencia de otros partidos, está con las víctimas”. Después añadió: "Julen, desde el pozo tan oscuro donde estás metido, Juan José Cortés, el PP y España entera está contigo".

