El mayor reto de ingeniería al que se puede enfrentar un valenciano…

¿Cómo hacer pasar una paella cuyo diámetro excede el marco de la puerta por la que tiene que pasar? El humorista Eugeni Alemany ha difundido en Facebook un desternillante vídeo, considerado por el también humorista como “el mayor desafío de ingeniería al que se puede enfrentar un valenciano”.

En realidad, como comenta en este vídeo, no se trata de una paella, sino de una espardenyà, pero para el caso es lo mismo. ¿Cómo hacer que quepa por la puerta? ¿Se mascaba el desastre? ¿Era inevitable? En este otro vídeo analiza la técnica y a los protagonistas…

También puedes ver el vídeo del mayor reto de ingeniería al que se puede enfrentar un valenciano en Twitter:

Probablement, el repte d’enginyeria més gran al que es pot enfrontar un valencià: que cuines un bon calder per a dinar i no hages calculat com traure’l per la porta després.

Atenció al silenci sepulcral que s’acaba fent... és pur drama. #respect pic.twitter.com/sHYFXAtT1f

— Eugeni Alemany (@EugeniAlemany) 8 de abril de 2019