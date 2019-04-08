Diario Público
Diario Público

Elecciones 28-A ¿Es Albert Rivera o Steven Seagal?: los memes más hilarantes del cartel electoral de Ciudadanos

Por

Albert Rivera, caminando de frente, rodeado de banderas de España, con el texto: “¡Vamos! Ciudadanos”. Así son el nuevo cartel electoral y el lema del partido naranja para las elecciones generales del 28A. La formación los presentó este domingo en un acto con simpatizantes en Las Rozas (Madrid). Un lema que recuerda al del presidente francés, Emmanuel Macrón y su campaña “En Marche!”.

Una imagen casi cinematrográfica, con una iluminación de estudio que endurece los rasgos del candidato. El cartel ha dado mucho juego en las redes sociales en las últimas horas:

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo