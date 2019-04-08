Albert Rivera, caminando de frente, rodeado de banderas de España, con el texto: “¡Vamos! Ciudadanos”. Así son el nuevo cartel electoral y el lema del partido naranja para las elecciones generales del 28A. La formación los presentó este domingo en un acto con simpatizantes en Las Rozas (Madrid). Un lema que recuerda al del presidente francés, Emmanuel Macrón y su campaña “En Marche!”.
¿Esta es la tercera o la cuarta de la saga Bourne? Es que siempre me lío. pic.twitter.com/FWgfkPZM9B
— Love Will Tear Us Aznar (@lwtuaznar) 7 de abril de 2019
Una imagen casi cinematrográfica, con una iluminación de estudio que endurece los rasgos del candidato. El cartel ha dado mucho juego en las redes sociales en las últimas horas:
#VamosCiudadanos pic.twitter.com/4fB86QmIWb
— Dios de la Panceta???? (@DiosPanceta) 7 de abril de 2019
Vaya plagio el cartel de Ciudadanos. pic.twitter.com/SbZVOQ20dt
— Rule (@que_rule) 7 de abril de 2019
Vamos!!!!! pic.twitter.com/tb5hgr2z3i
— Quique (@Quiquealhama) 7 de abril de 2019
— Pelu ????♀️????????♂️????????♂️ (@PeluXixon) 7 de abril de 2019
— gazpacho (@gazpachoblog) 7 de abril de 2019
— El Mantecas (Kike) (@kikegdelariva) 7 de abril de 2019
— Olalá de fua (@olaladefua) 7 de abril de 2019
“Había una vez tres muchachitas que fueron a la academia de policía. Les asignaron misiones muy peligrosas. Pero yo las aparté de todo aquello y ahora trabajan para mí. Yo me llamo Charlie”. pic.twitter.com/VTsFWYLwmE
— Lucía Taboada (@TaboadaLucia) 7 de abril de 2019
#VamosCiudadanos pic.twitter.com/CwRS3iZ7RE
— BAT-AMANTA (@Bat_amanta) 7 de abril de 2019
Horatio era de Ciudadanos también. pic.twitter.com/jX5RbhH5tm
— JP (@JohnPonstantine) 7 de abril de 2019
— gazpacho (@gazpachoblog) 7 de abril de 2019
— Perdi (@_perdi) 7 de abril de 2019
— unmundolibre (@unmundolibre) 7 de abril de 2019
— KMacha (@PKMacha) 7 de abril de 2019
¿Qué porcentaje menos de votos tendría Ciudadanos si Albert Rivera fuera calvo?
Yahoo respuestas. pic.twitter.com/IcLKOA6ln8
— Mortadela (@MortaSiciliana) 7 de abril de 2019
#VamosCiudadanos pic.twitter.com/APcVdPIGnJ
— Tecnología del botijo (@TecnoBotijo) 7 de abril de 2019
La campaña sensata y moderada de Albert.#VamosCiudadanos pic.twitter.com/yI8Sj6zwca
— Bender El Que Ofende (@BenderOfuscado) 7 de abril de 2019
— Javier (@javierr_2562) 8 de abril de 2019
— Roboto (@mekausi) 7 de abril de 2019
#VamosCiudadanos pic.twitter.com/lsEfLv7snv
— The Raven (@the_raven77) 7 de abril de 2019
Cuando he visto el hashtag #VamosCiudadanos mi cabeza ha imaginado esta escena. pic.twitter.com/B2iF5Ogh1G
— Grouchico (@El_Grouchico) 7 de abril de 2019
Arreglao! pic.twitter.com/FEiXEG76of
— gazpacho (@gazpachoblog) 7 de abril de 2019
— El Ninja De Las Galletas (@Chinobi_Ninja) 7 de abril de 2019
Albert Rivera y Alberto Carlos pic.twitter.com/OuGUVd3eG8
— Armando el pollo (@Arma_pollo) 7 de abril de 2019
— Lola con la venia (@DolorsBoatella) 8 de abril de 2019
Cuando comes nueces y eres alérgico pic.twitter.com/6mfE1wE8WT
— Aitor (@Udaiso) 7 de abril de 2019
— robotronk (@robotronk1) 7 de abril de 2019
