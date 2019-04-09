El líder y candidato del PP a las elecciones generales, Pablo Casado, ironizó sobre la encuesta electoral del CIS, que otorga al PSOE entre 123 y 138 diputados (frente a los 66-76 del PP) y aventura que el Partido Animalista Contra el Maltrato Animal (PACMA) podría obtener un escaño por Barcelona y otro por Valencia.
Después de cargar contra los socialistas, Pablo Casado se burló de la encuesta, elaborada por el Centro de Investigaciones Sociológicas, presidido por José Félix Tezanos. "Pedro Sánchez va a sacar 415 escaños en el Congreso de los Diputados y el PACMA va a superar al Partido Popular”, se burló Casado. “Gracias, Tezanos, por fin haces un CIS de los que son creíbles”.
▶ @pablocasado_: "Según el CIS de Tezanos, Pedro Sánchez va a sacar 415 escaños y el PACMA va a superar al Partido Popular". pic.twitter.com/kD9XXFuW4N
— Partido Popular ???????? (@populares) 9 de abril de 2019
La bofetada del PACMA no se hizo esperar, abrumados por el olor a naftalina que desprende Casado. “Solo danos tiempo... Sois pasado”, contestaron los animalistas a través de Twitter. “Quienes defendéis la violencia no tenéis cabida en nuestra”, concluyeron los defensores de los animales, quienes acompañaron su tuit con el hashtag #ReEvolución.
"Según el CIS de Tezanos, Pedro Sánchez va a sacar 415 escaños y el PACMA va a superar al Partido Popular", @pablocasado_
Solo danos tiempo... Sois pasado. Quienes defendéis la violencia no tenéis cabida en nuestra #ReEvolución.pic.twitter.com/VlpXvtHaZ2
— PACMA (@PartidoPACMA) 9 de abril de 2019
