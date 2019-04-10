Diario Público
“¿Cuenta desde el coito o hay que esperar al Predictor?”: cachondeo con la ocurrencia del PP sobre los no nacidos

La candidata del PP a la Presidencia de la Comunidad de Madrid sigue coronándose. Si en el pasado ya dio que hablar en las redes por difundir bulos para defender a Cifuentes, por inventarse cifras del paro para atacar a Sánchez o por asegurar que Madrid Central es “puro comunismo”, ahora ha dejado patidifusos a los tuiteros por su última propuesta.

Ayuso ha prometido hoy que un hijo “concebido no nacido será tenido en cuenta como miembro de la familia”. Díaz Ayuso ha asegurado que lo hace para que las familias puedan recibir ayudas y ventajas fiscales. Sin embargo, cuando le han preguntado qué ocurrirá si el bebé finalmente no nace, se ha bloqueado y ha asegurado que no lo sabe: “No lo hemos estudiado, no lo he pensado”.

La medida, que suena más a un mensaje ideológico respecto al aborto que a otra cosa, ha tenido un amplio eco en las redes, donde muchos se lo han tomado con ironía:

