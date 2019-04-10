“¿Cuenta desde el coito o hay que esperar al Predictor?”: cachondeo con la ocurrencia del PP sobre los no nacidos

La candidata del PP a la Presidencia de la Comunidad de Madrid sigue coronándose. Si en el pasado ya dio que hablar en las redes por difundir bulos para defender a Cifuentes, por inventarse cifras del paro para atacar a Sánchez o por asegurar que Madrid Central es “puro comunismo”, ahora ha dejado patidifusos a los tuiteros por su última propuesta.

Ayuso ha prometido hoy que un hijo “concebido no nacido será tenido en cuenta como miembro de la familia”. Díaz Ayuso ha asegurado que lo hace para que las familias puedan recibir ayudas y ventajas fiscales. Sin embargo, cuando le han preguntado qué ocurrirá si el bebé finalmente no nace, se ha bloqueado y ha asegurado que no lo sabe: “No lo hemos estudiado, no lo he pensado”.

Díaz Ayuso promete que un hijo "concebido no nacido será tenido en cuenta como un miembro de la familia" para que estas puedan recibir ayudas y ventajas fiscales aunque "no tiene claro y sopesará" qué ocurrirá si el bebé finalmente no nace #EPDesayunoAyuso https://t.co/33kirX5qJa pic.twitter.com/i4SC5VscJh — Europa Press (@europapress) 10 de abril de 2019

La medida, que suena más a un mensaje ideológico respecto al aborto que a otra cosa, ha tenido un amplio eco en las redes, donde muchos se lo han tomado con ironía:

Aeropuerto Madrid-Barajas Díaz Ayuso Concebido No Nacido. — Bob Estropajo (@BobEstropajo) 10 de abril de 2019

"La familia Peláez le invita a la Primera Comunión de su feto Concebido No Nacido. Se ruega confirme asistencia". — Señor Caronte (@SrCaronte) 10 de abril de 2019

Aclaremos, ¿el concebido no nacido no ingerido o el concebido no nacido en diferido?

https://t.co/dL05uZMW4s — Doña Merkel ???????? ???????? ???????? ???????? (@GobernoAlem) 10 de abril de 2019

¿Cuenta a partir del coito o hay que esperar al Predictor? — David irritans ???????? (@bastaluek) 10 de abril de 2019

Díaz Ayuso plantea que en RENFE te hagan rebaja de familia numerosa si presentas varios clínex llenos de lefa. — Mauro Entrialgo (@Tyrexito) 10 de abril de 2019

A Díaz Ayuso se le ha ido del todo. https://t.co/afbVcAVjcT — arcitecta (@arcitecta) 10 de abril de 2019