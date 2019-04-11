El detalle oculto tras la detención de Assange en la embajada de Ecuador en Londres

El fundador de Wikileaks, Julian Assange, fue detenido la mañana de este jueves por la Policía Metropolitana de Londres en el interior de la embajada de Ecuador en la capital británica, donde se refugió hace casi siete años. La Policía londinense irrumpió en la sede diplomática para proceder a su detención. Hasta este punto, el procedimiento se realizó de acuerdo a lo previsto: una detención que se ha producido sin mayor complicación y que, finalmente, culminó con la captura de la cabeza pensante de la organización mediática.

Su evidente deterioro físico fue lo primero que llamó la atención de los presentes. Eso, y la imagen del activista australiano resistiéndose al arresto mientras las autoridades trataban de introducirlo en una furgoneta al grito de: "¡El Reino Unido no tiene civilidad!" y "¡El Reino Unido debe resistir!" al ser arrastrado a la fuerza.

Sin embargo, lo realmente curioso de la historia, y quizá menos notable de la detención, era el libro que Assange portaba entre sus manos, y que no soltó ni aún estando esposado. Un libro de Gore Vidal, un escritor sin tapujos abiertamente opuesto al gobierno de George W. Bush y especialmente en contra de la guerra de Irak.

En este caso, se trataba de una colección de las entrevistas de Paul Jay, director de The Real NewsNetwork, al escritor Gore Vidal bajo el titulo 'History of The National Security State' ( Historia del Estado de Seguridad Nacional), una recopilación de todas las denuncias del escritor sobre el "complejo militar, industrial y de seguridad" de EEUU. Un detalle que los más observadores han entendido como un mensaje del activista hacía Estados Unidos, el país que ha ordenado su extradición.

This appears to be the book Assange was holding when he got hauled out the embassy: Gore Vidal, History of The National Security State: https://t.co/OYryqdaMml pic.twitter.com/jHWfJkmiOI — Alan White (@aljwhite) April 11, 2019

#JulianAssange emerged from the Ecuadorian embassy today in handcuffs, clutching a copy of Gore Vidal: A History of the National Security State, published in house here at the Real News Network Watch the full series of interviews w/ @PaulJay_TRNN https://t.co/QoDoZIWrbt pic.twitter.com/ialvfp5Cfp — The Real News (@TheRealNews) April 11, 2019

Assange carried this book, is it a sign? Is it a signal? Anyone knows what this book is about? #WikiLeaks #Julianassange

(Gore Vidal's History of the National Security State as he was dragged from the Ecuadorian embassy) pic.twitter.com/OBvStWgc4H — Ned-Live-News (@Nedlifenews) April 11, 2019

Julian Assange was clutching a Gore Vidal book as he was dragged from Ecuador's embassy https://t.co/hdvC7UUmEL pic.twitter.com/DoV1BO5xTL — CNN International (@cnni) April 11, 2019

"I think everybody should take a sober look at the world about us, remember that practically everything that you're told about other countries is untrue", Gore Vidal. El llibre que Assange portava sota el braç (Assange Book) https://t.co/IZhkTmf8Fb pic.twitter.com/LtL4M5Zne6 — Maria Carbó (@mariacarbo_) April 11, 2019

Keep your eyes on wikileaks guys. Surgical gloved, Assange just dropped a "Deadman Switch" by flashing Gore Vidal's History of the National Security State. pic.twitter.com/NF0iMzoFUu — Mario Martinez, Jr. (@KU5E) April 11, 2019

The book Julian Assange was carrying is "History of the National Security State" by Gore Vidal. In a September 30, 2009 interview with The Times of London, Vidal said that there soon would be a dictatorship in the United States. pic.twitter.com/cgzNOfh4zj — Travis Akers (@travisakers) April 11, 2019

For those saying Julian Assange was holding a copy of Roger Stone's book, he was not. It was "History of the National Security State" by Gore Vidal. pic.twitter.com/fI28oMJZPV — Travis Akers (@travisakers) April 11, 2019