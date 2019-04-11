Diario Público
El detalle oculto tras la detención de Assange en la embajada de Ecuador en Londres

El fundador de Wikileaks, Julian Assange, fue detenido la mañana de este jueves por la Policía Metropolitana de Londres en el interior de la embajada de Ecuador en la capital británica, donde se refugió hace casi siete años. La Policía londinense irrumpió en la sede diplomática para proceder a su detención. Hasta este punto, el procedimiento se realizó de acuerdo a lo previsto: una detención que se ha producido sin mayor complicación y que, finalmente, culminó con la captura de la cabeza pensante de la organización mediática.

Su evidente deterioro físico fue lo primero que llamó la atención de los presentes. Eso, y la imagen del activista australiano resistiéndose al arresto mientras las autoridades trataban de introducirlo en una furgoneta al grito de: "¡El Reino Unido no tiene civilidad!" y "¡El Reino Unido debe resistir!" al ser arrastrado a la fuerza.

Sin embargo, lo realmente curioso de la historia, y quizá menos notable de la detención, era el libro que Assange portaba entre sus manos, y que no soltó ni aún estando esposado. Un libro de Gore Vidal, un escritor sin tapujos abiertamente opuesto al gobierno de George W. Bush y especialmente en contra de la guerra de Irak.

En este caso, se trataba de una colección de las entrevistas de Paul Jay, director de The Real NewsNetwork, al escritor Gore Vidal bajo el titulo 'History of The National Security State' ( Historia del Estado de Seguridad Nacional), una recopilación de todas las denuncias del escritor sobre el "complejo militar, industrial y de seguridad" de EEUU. Un detalle que los más observadores han entendido como un mensaje del activista hacía Estados Unidos, el país que ha ordenado su extradición.

