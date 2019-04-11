La respuesta de una candidata de Podemos a uno de Vox que le dejó sin palabras tras llamarla “chica podemita”

Sucedió este miércoles en la Universidad de Murcia (UMU). A pocos días de las elecciones del 28A, el Máster de Análisis Político Aplicado y la Facultad de Derecho de esta universidad organizaron un debate político con la asistencia de candidatos de PP, PSOE, Podemos, Ciudadanos y Vox.
Durante el debate, en un momento dado, el representante de Vox, Joaquín Robles (número dos de la lista al Congreso por el partido ultraderechista Vox) trató de defenderse de las acusaciones de homofobia pero acabó dando un ejemplo de machismo. La respuesta de la representante de Unidas Podemos, María López Montalbán (número tres del partido morado al Congreso) provocó un rotundo aplauso de los asistentes.
Ayer en el debate en la Facultad de Ciencias Políticas me encontré con el representante de Vox, y esto es lo que pasó. pic.twitter.com/Tn4RNSjyau
— María López Montalbá (@MariaLMontalban) 11 de abril de 2019
“Se nos acusa de homófobos. Yo estoy de acuerdo con una cosa que ha dicho esta chica… podemita”. Aseguró, entre el murmullo del público, para continuar con su posición.
En su turno de respuesta, López respondió con tanta tranquilidad como rotundidad, mientras su oponente la escuchaba repantingado en la silla: “Yo soy una mujer de 51 años, no una chica podemita, y me parece que infantilizar a las mujeres cuando están en un puesto de poder, más en mi caso, que soy vicepresidenta de la Asamblea Regional, es un ejemplo de lo que viene a ser el machismo estructural”.
La propia López compartió en su momento en su cuenta de Twitter, recibiendo multitud de felicitaciones por su intervención:
Eres muy grande! ????
— Maite Lucerga (@MaiteLucerga) 11 de abril de 2019
Madre mía el lenguaje corporal del señoro...
— Sosuke (@quetzal1980) 11 de abril de 2019
???????? Olé.
— Rita Maestre (@Rita_Maestre) 11 de abril de 2019
— The Relator ll*ll (@joyi68) 11 de abril de 2019
Se ha quedado mas callao que un muerto 😀 😀
— Ξl Ƙonde Ƙráρula ???? (@iNKuBo_Punk) 11 de abril de 2019
Sigamos???????????? ✊✊✊
— Julia (@Insistir) 11 de abril de 2019
