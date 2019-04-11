Diario Público
Diario Público

Twitter Los mejores memes de Pablo Iglesias en la portada de ‘Marca’

Por

Sigue el desfile de candidatos por la portada del deportivo Marca. Tras Sánchez y Rivera llegó el turno de Pablo Iglesias. El líder de Podemos habló de baloncesto, de fútbol, de las federaciones, etc. Marca eligió como título: "¿Cómo es posible que sea tan difícil que un futbolista salga del armario?”.

Pero si de algo se ha hablado es de la foto de portada. En ella, aparece en posición de carrera. Una imagen tan curiosa que el propio Iglesias ha bromeado sobre ella:

Estos son algunos de los memes más tronchantes que han aparecido en la red:

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo