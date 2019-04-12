Diario Público
Twitter Los tuiteros deconstruyen la imagen de Pablo Casado en ‘Marca’

Por

Sigue el desfile de los candidatos por la portada del diario deportivo Marca… Y el trabajo incansable de los tuiteros por hacernos reír gracias a su ingenio y su manejo de Photoshop. El martes pasó Pedro Sánchez, el miércoles Albert Rivera y el jueves Pablo Iglesias. Ninguno pudo evitar convertirse en carne de meme. Y ahora le ha llegado el turno al líder del PP, Pablo Casado:

