Begoña Conde, paseando por Ourense, se encontró una pintada proetarra y quiso denunciarlo en Twitter. El problema era que no era un mensaje en favor de ETA, sino una broma.

En la pared se puede leer "gora Alka-ETA", mensaje por el que fueron detenidos unos titiriteros en Madrid mientras hacian una función. La gente confundió una simple broma (juego de palabras entre Al Qaeda y ETA) con un mensaje proetarra. A la líder de Vox le pasó lo mismo.

A escasos metros de la Plaza del Cid, me encuentro con esta lamentable pintada. Y no, no estoy en el País Vasco, estoy en Orense. Cuanto queda por hacer... pic.twitter.com/dSn5iuxWHx

