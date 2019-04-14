Diario Público
Gora Alka-ETA Una candidata de Vox confunde una pintada humorística con un mensaje proetarra y Twitter se mofa

Begoña Conde, paseando por Ourense, se encontró una pintada proetarra y quiso denunciarlo en Twitter. El problema era que no era un mensaje en favor de ETA, sino una broma.
En la pared se puede leer "gora Alka-ETA", mensaje por el que fueron detenidos unos titiriteros en Madrid mientras hacian una función. La gente confundió una simple broma (juego de palabras entre Al Qaeda y ETA) con un mensaje proetarra. A la líder de Vox le pasó lo mismo.

Las respuestas no se hicieron esperar

La foto de la ultraderechista se ha convertido en un meme instantáneo, con montajes feministas incluidos.

