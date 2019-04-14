Diario Público
Caída de WhatsApp “Me deben querer muy poco porque cada vez que se cae WhatsApp me entero por Twitter”

WhatsApp ha caído durante tres horas y se ha desatado el pánico en las redes. Para más inri, Instagram y Facebook también han sufrido problemas e interrupciones y los usuarios han tenido que ir a Twitter a enterarse de lo ocurrido. ¿Qué será lo siguiente, usar Telegram?

El pasado 14 de marzo se produjo una caída parcial de Facebook que también afectó a Instagram y WhatsApp y que duró 22 horas, siendo una de las más largas de la historia de la compañía de Mark Zuckerberg.

Esta vez, las bromas han sido infinitas. Un domingo sin WhatsApp ni Instagram puede hacerse largo, pero la gente ha sabido sacar su mejor ingenio en redes sociales.

Películas, memes y GIFs clásicos... muchas de las mejores bromas han salido a la palestra en el día de hoy.

