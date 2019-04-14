WhatsApp ha caído durante tres horas y se ha desatado el pánico en las redes. Para más inri, Instagram y Facebook también han sufrido problemas e interrupciones y los usuarios han tenido que ir a Twitter a enterarse de lo ocurrido. ¿Qué será lo siguiente, usar Telegram?
El pasado 14 de marzo se produjo una caída parcial de Facebook que también afectó a Instagram y WhatsApp y que duró 22 horas, siendo una de las más largas de la historia de la compañía de Mark Zuckerberg.
Esta vez, las bromas han sido infinitas. Un domingo sin WhatsApp ni Instagram puede hacerse largo, pero la gente ha sabido sacar su mejor ingenio en redes sociales.
A mí me deben querer muy poco porque cada vez que se cae whatsapp o Instagram me entero por lo que ponéis en twitter y no porque me hable nadie y aquí algunos parece que son justin bieber hablando con quince personas a la vez menuda vida lleváis macho
— Ibai (@LVPibai) 14 de abril de 2019
Instagram y Whatsapp mandándome una indirecta para que por fin haga algo productivo con mi vida
— David Rees (@davidreesm) 14 de abril de 2019
#whatsappdown #instagramisdown
Alguien debía hacerlo. pic.twitter.com/qimeGv3hiY
— ↳ Byun Bacon ༄ (@depraviaexo) 14 de abril de 2019
Películas, memes y GIFs clásicos... muchas de las mejores bromas han salido a la palestra en el día de hoy.
Esto de la monopolización de las Redes Sociales ya no es divertido! Muerte a Zuckerberg!! ???? #WhatsappDown #InstagramisDown #FacebookDown pic.twitter.com/6DYvmOmRaM
— Dussam Poquechoque O (@Dussam_PO) 14 de abril de 2019
Los ingenieros de WhatsApp, Facebook e Instagram ahora mismo. #whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/hgMYRJ0Tos
— Alejandro (@AleGLll) 14 de abril de 2019
Telegram se viene arriba cuando ve que Whatsapp lleva todo el Domingo caído.#whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/e5DlC3q85R
— Jesus78 (@jesdd78) 14 de abril de 2019
#WhatsAppDown #FacebookDown #instagramisdown
Los directivos de Twitter ahora mismo: pic.twitter.com/2geyDt5mv0
— Hey boy (@SoyMapora) 14 de abril de 2019
Lmao. Wtf #FacebookDown pic.twitter.com/7s5EAgTyTX
— Farabi (@Farabi47502138) 14 de abril de 2019
Instagram; se cayó
Facebook: se cayó
WhatsApp: se cayó
Twitter: pic.twitter.com/q5VlKI3a7n
— ✖IMAGINE✖???? (@rubencastgar) 14 de abril de 2019
Cuando se va WhatsApp pero te da igual porque total no te va a hablar nadie: pic.twitter.com/JWUKehuI01
— Mora (@alvaro97mora) 14 de abril de 2019
Yo cuando ha vuelto whatsapp pero resulta que nadie me había hablado pic.twitter.com/L2wIXY3PvC
— Sara???? (@yesaraye) 14 de abril de 2019
Lo de la caída de Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram pic.twitter.com/3uUONRmC3y
— Rafalcor (@RafalcorS) 14 de abril de 2019
