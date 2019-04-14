WhatsApp ha caído durante tres horas y se ha desatado el pánico en las redes. Para más inri, Instagram y Facebook también han sufrido problemas e interrupciones y los usuarios han tenido que ir a Twitter a enterarse de lo ocurrido. ¿Qué será lo siguiente, usar Telegram?

El pasado 14 de marzo se produjo una caída parcial de Facebook que también afectó a Instagram y WhatsApp y que duró 22 horas, siendo una de las más largas de la historia de la compañía de Mark Zuckerberg.

Esta vez, las bromas han sido infinitas. Un domingo sin WhatsApp ni Instagram puede hacerse largo, pero la gente ha sabido sacar su mejor ingenio en redes sociales.

A mí me deben querer muy poco porque cada vez que se cae whatsapp o Instagram me entero por lo que ponéis en twitter y no porque me hable nadie y aquí algunos parece que son justin bieber hablando con quince personas a la vez menuda vida lleváis macho

— Ibai (@LVPibai) 14 de abril de 2019