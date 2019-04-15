“‘Hay dos tipos de fascistas: los fascistas y los antifascistas’. Oriana Fallaci”. Este es el tuit publicado el pasado sábado por el escritor Fernando Aramburu que ha provocado una oleada de reacciones en la red social. El mensaje tiene ya más de 4.800 retuits y más de 10.000 “me gusta”.

Muchos comentarios al tuit han criticado que ponga al mismo nivel a fascistas y antifascistas y lo han comparado a los que igualan al machismo y al feministmo. Otros han recordado que según la Real Academia Española el antifascismo es la “tendencia contraria al fascismo”. Algunos tuiteros han puntualizado también que esa frase no es de Oriana Fallaci.

Respondiendo al estimado Fernando Aramburu que cita a Oriana Fallaci ("Hay dos tipos de fascismo: el fascista y el antifascista"). Entonces hay dos tipos de machismo: el machista y el antimachista, etc. No. Hay 2 tipos de fascismo: el fascista y el indiferente.

"Hay dos tipos de terroristas: los terroristas y los antiterroristas." ¿Eh que no? Pues eso.

Lo he comprobado en la RAE porque igual yo estaba equivocado, pero no es el caso. pic.twitter.com/ATNUXepcS5

-¿Señor, quienes son ustedes? ¿Son fascistas?

-No, tranquilos chicos somos del Ejército Rojo, antifascistas, ahora sois libres del campo de Auschwitz.

-Pues eso, otro fascista, que a mí no me engañas que yo leo a Fernando Aramburu pic.twitter.com/ekemiT8Y5y

— ☭Rojomierda???????????? (@rot_spanier) 14 de abril de 2019