“‘Hay dos tipos de fascistas: los fascistas y los antifascistas’. Oriana Fallaci”. Este es el tuit publicado el pasado sábado por el escritor Fernando Aramburu que ha provocado una oleada de reacciones en la red social. El mensaje tiene ya más de 4.800 retuits y más de 10.000 “me gusta”.
''Hay dos tipos de fascistas: los fascistas y los antifascistas.'' Oriana Fallaci.
— Fernando Aramburu (@FernandoArambur) 13 de abril de 2019
Muchos comentarios al tuit han criticado que ponga al mismo nivel a fascistas y antifascistas y lo han comparado a los que igualan al machismo y al feministmo. Otros han recordado que según la Real Academia Española el antifascismo es la “tendencia contraria al fascismo”. Algunos tuiteros han puntualizado también que esa frase no es de Oriana Fallaci.
Tres si cuentas los antiantifascistas.
— Listo Entertainment (@listocomics) 14 de abril de 2019
Respondiendo al estimado Fernando Aramburu que cita a Oriana Fallaci ("Hay dos tipos de fascismo: el fascista y el antifascista"). Entonces hay dos tipos de machismo: el machista y el antimachista, etc. No. Hay 2 tipos de fascismo: el fascista y el indiferente.
— manuel rivas barrós (@Rivasbarrs) 14 de abril de 2019
"hay dos tipos de lope, el lope y el antilope" pic.twitter.com/pkQ4cl527K
— javier (@tuitjavier) 14 de abril de 2019
Versión 2.0 del ni machista ni feminista.
— Julio Cortés (@JulioCorts16) 14 de abril de 2019
Comparar a los fascistas con los antifascistas dice mucho de quien los compara.
— Mi opinión de mierda (@velilleta) 14 de abril de 2019
Ni siquiera es una frase de Fallaci. Se documenta mal el señor Aramburu
— AntonioMaestre (@AntonioMaestre) 14 de abril de 2019
Hay dos tipos de bacterias: las bacterias y los agentes antibacteriales.
— Lanark (@donAlvar) 14 de abril de 2019
"Hay dos tipos de terroristas: los terroristas y los antiterroristas." ¿Eh que no? Pues eso.
— JQ (@Jordiq2) 14 de abril de 2019
Ni fiscisti ni intifiscisti
— Cricri_Lo (@Cricri_Lo) 14 de abril de 2019
Pues solo uno de los dos quemaría tus libros.
— Àngel Vázquez ???? (@AnVazMar) 14 de abril de 2019
"Hay dos tipos de contaminadores; los contaminadores y los anticontaminadores" Segundo Paso
— Juan Patache ???? (@JPatache) 14 de abril de 2019
Vaya aberración de comentario...Francamente muy poco acertado, Sr. Aramburu.
— Nieves Ibeas Vuelta (@nievesibeas) 14 de abril de 2019
Lo he comprobado en la RAE porque igual yo estaba equivocado, pero no es el caso. pic.twitter.com/ATNUXepcS5
— ubilb72 (@ubilb72) 15 de abril de 2019
— Max Estrella (@elkekut) 14 de abril de 2019
-¿Señor, quienes son ustedes? ¿Son fascistas?
-No, tranquilos chicos somos del Ejército Rojo, antifascistas, ahora sois libres del campo de Auschwitz.
-Pues eso, otro fascista, que a mí no me engañas que yo leo a Fernando Aramburu pic.twitter.com/ekemiT8Y5y
— ☭Rojomierda???????????? (@rot_spanier) 14 de abril de 2019
Posteriormente, Aramburu ha publicado otro tuit sobre la polémica:
Agradezco los insultos. Ahorran calefacción. Nadie, absolutamente nadie, me convencerá jamás de los beneficios de la violencia. Ni fascista, ni antifascista, ni de género ni de nada. Salud y buenas cosechas.
— Fernando Aramburu (@FernandoArambur) 14 de abril de 2019
