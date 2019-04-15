Diario Público
Twitter "Versión 2.0 del ni machista ni feminista": las respuestas en Twitter a Fernando Aramburu por su mensaje sobre los antifascistas

“‘Hay dos tipos de fascistas: los fascistas y los antifascistas’. Oriana Fallaci”. Este es el tuit publicado el pasado sábado por el escritor Fernando Aramburu que ha provocado una oleada de reacciones en la red social. El mensaje tiene ya más de 4.800 retuits y más de 10.000 “me gusta”.

Muchos comentarios al tuit han criticado que ponga al mismo nivel a fascistas y antifascistas y lo han comparado a los que igualan al machismo y al feministmo. Otros han recordado que según la Real Academia Española el antifascismo es la “tendencia contraria al fascismo”. Algunos tuiteros han puntualizado también que esa frase no es de Oriana Fallaci.

Posteriormente, Aramburu ha publicado otro tuit sobre la polémica:

