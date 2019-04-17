Diario Público
Twitter Echenique convertido en Doña Rogelia, el meme que ha hecho reír hasta a Pablo Iglesias

La popular ventrílocua Mari Carmen y su famosa Doña Rogelia en la foto de arriba y la diputada de Podemos Noelia Vera y Pablo Echenique en la de debajo, en una composición casi exacta. Es el meme que ha compartido este martes el candidato de Unidas Podemos, Pablo Iglesias. “Hay que ser cabrones”, ha comentado, junto a varios emoticonos de risas y etiquetando a Echenique y a Vera:

Su mensaje, que ha sido compartido y comentado por miles de personas ha tenido respuesta de los propios implicados. Echenique, que ha mostrado en muchas ocasiones ser uno de los políticos con mejor sentido del humor, ha considerado la comparación "un orgullo".

