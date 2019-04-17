La popular ventrílocua Mari Carmen y su famosa Doña Rogelia en la foto de arriba y la diputada de Podemos Noelia Vera y Pablo Echenique en la de debajo, en una composición casi exacta. Es el meme que ha compartido este martes el candidato de Unidas Podemos, Pablo Iglesias. “Hay que ser cabrones”, ha comentado, junto a varios emoticonos de risas y etiquetando a Echenique y a Vera:
Hay que ser cabrones @pnique @VeraNoelia ???????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/Lmwp2YufAE
— Pablo Iglesias (@Pablo_Iglesias_) 16 de abril de 2019
Su mensaje, que ha sido compartido y comentado por miles de personas ha tenido respuesta de los propios implicados. Echenique, que ha mostrado en muchas ocasiones ser uno de los políticos con mejor sentido del humor, ha considerado la comparación "un orgullo".
Es un maldito orgullo que se me compare con Doña Rogelia. UN MALDITO ORGULLO.
— ᴘᴀʙʟᴏ ᴇᴄʜᴇɴɪQᴜᴇ ???????? (@pnique) 16 de abril de 2019
Subirlo a Twitter tampoco se queda atrás, te diré ???????????? @pnique, orgullo del grande, por Doña Rogelia y por Mari Carmen! ????
— Noelia Vera (@VeraNoelia) 16 de abril de 2019
Felicidades por el sentido del humor @pnique que te caracteriza
— Maylec (@Mayler54050309) 16 de abril de 2019
????????????????????????????????????????
— yakomar (@yakomarhippy) 16 de abril de 2019
El del meme ha estado sembrao, las cosas como son.
— ????️El general Matraca (@generalmatraca) 16 de abril de 2019
Son clavados ????????
— Jevi_1906 (@Jevi90249843) 16 de abril de 2019
????????????????
— roja y republicana sevillana y catalana (@anamari45720484) 16 de abril de 2019
