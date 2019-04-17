Diario Público
Elecciones 28-A Los mejores memes que dejó el debate a seis en RTVE

Polémico debate a seis en RTVE, el que este martes reunió a Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo, María Jesús Montero, Irene Montero, Inés Arrimadas, Aitor Esteban y Gabriel Rufián. Un debate en el que la cabeza de lista del PP por Barcelona criticó la forma que propone el PSOE en el Código Penal para que solo sí sea sí en las relaciones sexuales. “Si un silencio es un 'no'. "¿De verdad van diciendo ustedes sí, sí, sí hasta el final? Un poco extraño, ¿no?”, aseguró.

El encuentro dio para varias polémicas y también para muchas bromas. Estos son algunos de los memes más tronchantes que también salieron:

