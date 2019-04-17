Polémico debate a seis en RTVE, el que este martes reunió a Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo, María Jesús Montero, Irene Montero, Inés Arrimadas, Aitor Esteban y Gabriel Rufián. Un debate en el que la cabeza de lista del PP por Barcelona criticó la forma que propone el PSOE en el Código Penal para que solo sí sea sí en las relaciones sexuales. “Si un silencio es un 'no'. "¿De verdad van diciendo ustedes sí, sí, sí hasta el final? Un poco extraño, ¿no?”, aseguró.
El encuentro dio para varias polémicas y también para muchas bromas. Estos son algunos de los memes más tronchantes que también salieron:
— Aitor (@Udaiso) 16 de abril de 2019
— Aitor (@Udaiso) 16 de abril de 2019
Enemigos de España. #DebateRTVE pic.twitter.com/Pdo4Rcyi6o
— El_TylerDurden (@El_TylerDurden) 16 de abril de 2019
— Aitor (@Udaiso) 16 de abril de 2019
— Aitor (@Udaiso) 16 de abril de 2019
-Y cuando me duele el cuello necesito un plano como este para indicar en qué punto kilométrico es. pic.twitter.com/IJMM7KZYUN
— Grouchico (@El_Grouchico) 17 de abril de 2019
— Lola con la venia (@DolorsBoatella) 16 de abril de 2019
Hay que estar diciendo: SI, SI, SI, SI, SI, hasta el final? Bueno, en realidad sí, pero sólo cuando es un hombre de verdad, de los de pelo en pecho, como éste!
- Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo. pic.twitter.com/nlByXeY1Nl
— ???????????????? ???????? ???????????????? (@absurddheces) 17 de abril de 2019
— Aitor (@Udaiso) 16 de abril de 2019
— Lola con la venia (@DolorsBoatella) 16 de abril de 2019
#DebateRTVE pic.twitter.com/EDo16taKFd
— Harekbo (@Benzidito) 16 de abril de 2019
Here's the story
Of a lovely lady#debatertve pic.twitter.com/JkmalLiMf7
— Señorita Puri (@SenoritaPuri) 16 de abril de 2019
#DebateRTVE pic.twitter.com/KBeOaK4PbN
— ⫷BIZARRO⫸ (@SuperbainK) 16 de abril de 2019
#DebateRTVE pic.twitter.com/LUsJQPwkWZ
— robotronk (@robotronk1) 16 de abril de 2019
Pos así está el plan... ????????????????
#DebateRTVE pic.twitter.com/MBwihEyxOk
— Protestona ????☠️ (@protestona1) 16 de abril de 2019
#DebateRTVE pic.twitter.com/9BUW1PGPRF
— Harekbo (@Benzidito) 16 de abril de 2019
El moderador del #DebateRTVE pic.twitter.com/eAeQgHgxC5
— Harekbo (@Benzidito) 16 de abril de 2019
#DebateRTVE pic.twitter.com/vL0XSX1WzR
— Harekbo (@Benzidito) 16 de abril de 2019
- Veis ? Y este es el tweet , por el que me di a conocer pic.twitter.com/XhmVneDrK9
— Antonio_Delgado (@DeMeison) 17 de abril de 2019
#DebateRTVE pic.twitter.com/WKx6w2cs2u
— JONTXU (@giradonuts) 16 de abril de 2019
#DebateRTVE pic.twitter.com/Z9CNwf84Rp
— El_TylerDurden (@El_TylerDurden) 16 de abril de 2019
#DebateRTVE pic.twitter.com/PxRLXfr0SR
— El_TylerDurden (@El_TylerDurden) 17 de abril de 2019
El Camión para desatrancarlos a todos. #DebateRTVE pic.twitter.com/c4lrmfcoJG
— El_TylerDurden (@El_TylerDurden) 16 de abril de 2019
— Lucy Fer ???? (@Lucy____Fer) 17 de abril de 2019
