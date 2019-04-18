El irónico vídeo de Antón Losada pidiendo ayuda para Álvarez de Toledo tras sus palabras sobre los delitos sexuales

Siguen las reacciones a las polémicas palabras de la candidata del PP a la presidencia de la Comunidad de Madrid, Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo, durante el debate a seis en RTVE. En el encuentro, la conservadora criticó la forma que propone el PSOE en el Código Penal para que solo sí sea sí en las relaciones sexuales con una frase burlona: “Si un silencio es un 'no'. "¿De verdad van diciendo ustedes sí, sí, sí hasta el final? Un poco extraño, ¿no?”, aseguró.

Este miércoles, el politólogo, Antón Losada publicó un vídeo con el hashtag #AyudaACayetana:

“Hola. Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo está hecha un lío. No sabe cuándo no es no, cuando sí es sí… Si hay que decir sí, sí, sí al principio y sí, sí, sí, al final para que cuente… Si hay que decir no, no, no, al principio y no, no, no al final para que cuente o basta con decir no, no, no al principio y ya cuenta para siempre. Es tonto, lo sé, pero a veces los intelectuales de altura se pierden en las cosas más chorras, y no cuesta ningún trabajo ayudarles. Yo propongo ayudar a Cayetana: el 28 de abril tenemos una excelente oportunidad para ayudar a Cayetana. Para ayudarle a distinguir el no, no, no, del sí, sí, sí. Hazlo por Cayetana”.

El vídeo se ha viralizado y ha sido compartido y comentado por decenas de miles de personas. Estas son algunas de las reacciones: