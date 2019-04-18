“Os cuento que dejo la política. Es hora de empezar una nueva etapa”. Con estas palabras ha anunciado que abandona su actividad política el concejal del Partido Popular en el Ayuntamiento de Madrid Percival Manglano.
Manglano quedó fuera de la lista del candidato a la alcaldía, José Luis Martínez-Almeida. Según ha asegurado en su mensaje, “está hablado desde hace tiempo” con el partido.
Os cuento que dejo la política. Es hora de empezar una nueva etapa. A partir de septiembre empezaré a trabajar en un despacho de abogados.
Esto está hablado desde hace tiempo con mis compañeros del PP. Les deseo mucho éxito a todos, en particular a Casado, Ayuso y Almeida.
— Percival Manglano (@pmanglano) 17 de abril de 2019
El anuncio ha provocado un torrente de reacciones en Twitter, donde el concejal es muy activo y ha protagonizado muchas polémicas. En una de ellas llegó a ser reprendido por la mismísima Agencia de la ONU para los Refugiados (ACNUR), por vincular a los refugiados con el terrorismo. Entre otras decenas de tuits controvertidos, destaca su bochornoso 'pésame' tras la muerte de Carme Chacón, sus mensajes con noticias sin comprobar o falsas o su “Medalla de oro” al tuit más absurdo.
Con este currículum no es extraño que los tuiteros hayan 'llorado' su marcha y le hayan dedicado hoy numerosos mensajes irónicos de despedida:
Primero lo de Notre Dame y ahora esto. Si es que no levanto cabeza. https://t.co/PHCjh2p9gY
— Love Will Tear Us Aznar (@lwtuaznar) 17 de abril de 2019
Te veo echando la culpa a Carmena cuando te pidan un café con leche y lleves un cortado.
— Perro (@DavidPerro) 17 de abril de 2019
Siempre se van los mejores. pic.twitter.com/VqqMJpeBJ7
— Grouchico (@El_Grouchico) 17 de abril de 2019
Os cuento que voy a... pic.twitter.com/6KGDr77GCG
— Vidushi (@vidushi_i) 17 de abril de 2019
Pues nada... pic.twitter.com/V67Ahvulfh
— Sylvi Maz ???? (@sylvimaz) 17 de abril de 2019
Mucha suerte, Percival. Pero no dejes Twitter, joder. https://t.co/Io39w3bvX6
— Revista Mongolia (@revistamongolia) 17 de abril de 2019
Percy, ahora que no nos lee nadie, entre tú y yo, te han echado, ¿no?
— Profeta Baruc ????????????????⛪️ (@Profeta_Baruc) 17 de abril de 2019
Muchas gracias por las risas que nos has dado.
— Rod Minihan (@Rod_minihan) 17 de abril de 2019
Estoy consternado, perdemos a un gran cómico.
— IOSU ASTI. (@arkaizt) 18 de abril de 2019
Me estáis jodiendo el día. https://t.co/g4NaDjSbMf
— Marina Lobo (@marinaLobL) 17 de abril de 2019
Tanta paz lleves como descanso dejas
— Pa Al Be ????????????️???? (@Pa_Al_Be) 17 de abril de 2019
VOX / C's en 3, 2, 1...
— Satrústegui (@ChunguiLerungui) 18 de abril de 2019
Ah, que estabas en política?
— Caballoman guláger paguitas (@PotiPotiInLove) 17 de abril de 2019
