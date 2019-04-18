Diario Público
Twitter Percival Manglano anuncia que abandona la política y los tuiteros le despiden: “Perdemos a un gran cómico”

“Os cuento que dejo la política. Es hora de empezar una nueva etapa”. Con estas palabras ha anunciado que abandona su actividad política el concejal del Partido Popular en el Ayuntamiento de Madrid Percival Manglano.

Manglano quedó fuera de la lista del candidato a la alcaldía, José Luis Martínez-Almeida. Según ha asegurado en su mensaje, “está hablado desde hace tiempo” con el partido.

El anuncio ha provocado un torrente de reacciones en Twitter, donde el concejal es muy activo y ha protagonizado muchas polémicas. En una de ellas llegó a ser reprendido por la mismísima Agencia de la ONU para los Refugiados (ACNUR), por vincular a los refugiados con el terrorismo. Entre otras decenas de tuits controvertidos, destaca su bochornoso 'pésame' tras la muerte de Carme Chacón, sus mensajes con noticias sin comprobar o falsas o su “Medalla de oro” al tuit más absurdo.

Con este currículum no es extraño que los tuiteros hayan 'llorado' su marcha y le hayan dedicado hoy numerosos mensajes irónicos de despedida:

