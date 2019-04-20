Diario Público
Debate electoral “El mejor momento de la historia de los debates”: cuando Rajoy no sabía lo que era un bonobús

Corría el año 2008 cuando Mariano Rajoy y Jose Luis Rodríguez Zapatero tuvieron un cara a cara electoral. El bipartidismo aún estaba vigoroso, y las alternativas pasaban porque el PSOE revalidase La Moncloa o bien Rajoy diera el paso para devolver al PP al Gobierno.

La memoria es frágil, y Mariano Rajoy, un eterno protagonista de memes y bromas en las redes, llegó a preguntar en un debate qué es un bonobús.

La intervención tenía lugar en el contexto de un cruce de medidas que un gobierno y otro habían realizado para solucionar diferentes crisis migratorias.

"Ustedes hicieron las regularizaciones con un bonobús", decía Zapatero. "¿Qué es eso?", respondía Rajoy entre risas.

Para los que vivan en la luna, la RAE define bonobús como tarjeta o anotación eléctrica que autoriza al portador para un cierto número de viajes en autobús. Zapatero, al escuchar la pregunta del entonces líder de la oposición, no daba crédito: "Luego se lo explico", respondía desconcertado.

Rajoy, una vez más, y con once años de retraso, se ha vuelto a convertir en meme.

Algunos recordaban el mítico momento en el que preguntaban a Zapatero el precio de una taza de café.

