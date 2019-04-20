Corría el año 2008 cuando Mariano Rajoy y Jose Luis Rodríguez Zapatero tuvieron un cara a cara electoral. El bipartidismo aún estaba vigoroso, y las alternativas pasaban porque el PSOE revalidase La Moncloa o bien Rajoy diera el paso para devolver al PP al Gobierno.
La memoria es frágil, y Mariano Rajoy, un eterno protagonista de memes y bromas en las redes, llegó a preguntar en un debate qué es un bonobús.
La intervención tenía lugar en el contexto de un cruce de medidas que un gobierno y otro habían realizado para solucionar diferentes crisis migratorias.
"Ustedes hicieron las regularizaciones con un bonobús", decía Zapatero. "¿Qué es eso?", respondía Rajoy entre risas.
Es muy posible que el mejor momento de la historia de los debates electorales sea cuando Rajoy preguntó, riéndose, qué era un bonobús. pic.twitter.com/OFSfXyzjWv
— Javier Elío (@JavierElio) 19 de abril de 2019
Para los que vivan en la luna, la RAE define bonobús como tarjeta o anotación eléctrica que autoriza al portador para un cierto número de viajes en autobús. Zapatero, al escuchar la pregunta del entonces líder de la oposición, no daba crédito: "Luego se lo explico", respondía desconcertado.
Esa risilla se me clava en el pecho... pic.twitter.com/o60JkcsiLq
— Rafa [rarogar] ???? (@rarogar) 19 de abril de 2019
Rajoy, una vez más, y con once años de retraso, se ha vuelto a convertir en meme.
— ???????????????????????????????????? ????????????????????????. (@corneliusevaza) 19 de abril de 2019
No le veis un parecido? pic.twitter.com/rKY9rAknJJ
— francesco-hippienet (@hippienet) 19 de abril de 2019
No olvidemos el momento “es usted un Ruiz” (también de Rajoy)
— Rosalia (@rosaliapv) 20 de abril de 2019
Algunos recordaban el mítico momento en el que preguntaban a Zapatero el precio de una taza de café.
Lo del precio del café se queda cerca en un segundo lugar.
— Exoscopia (@exoscopia) 19 de abril de 2019
