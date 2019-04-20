Diario Público
Juego de Tronos Arrimadas se viste de Khaleesi para arrebatar el trono de hierro a Sánchez

Inés Arrimadas, gran baluarte para Ciudadanos, será la Khaleesi de esta campaña electoral. Así lo ha desvelado Ciudadanos, que ha difundido un montaje con la intención de captar el voto joven.

No es la primera vez que Juego de Tronos se usa como arma electoral. Hace unos días, Donald Trump también aprovechaba el imaginario de la serie de HBO para pavonearse del informe de la trama rusa.

El presidente de Estados Unidos volvió este jueves a recurrir a la popular serie Juego de Tronos para pavonearse en Twitter, en esta ocasión por las declaraciones del fiscal general, William Barr, quien dijo que la investigación de la trama rusa no ha hallado pruebas en su contra.

"Ni conspiración, ni obstrucción. Para los que me odian y los izquierdistas radicales demócratas... Game over (fin de la partida, en español)", señaló el mandatario en un mensaje divulgado en las redes sociales, minutos después de que Barr compareciera ante la prensa para hablar del informe del fiscal especial Robert Mueller.

