Casado dice que ha concedido todas las entrevistas que le han pedido y los periodistas le responden: “A El País y a la SER no”, “A ‘Público’ tampoco”

﻿En campaña parece que todo vale. Entre propuesta electoral y descalificaciones hacia los partidos rivales, los políticos sueltan alguna que otra mentira. Aunque algunas pasan desapercibidas, siempre hay tuiteros y periodistas avispados dispuestos a sacar los colores a nuestros dirigentes.

Este domingo, el protagonista ha sido Casado, que en una entrevista con la Cadena COPE (minuto 4.10) ha asegurado que no tiene ningún tipo de problemas en conceder entrevistas a los medios. "Yo he dicho a todas las entrevistas que sí", alardeaba el presidente del PP.

"A El País y a la SER no", contestaba Natalia Junquera, profesional del diario de Grupo PRISA.

Una respuesta a la que se han sumado otros trabajadores del sector, como Marta Monforte, periodista de este medio, que también intentó entrevistar al político popular. "A Público tampoco", escribía nuestra compañera.

Redactores de política de RNE, Salvados, eldiario.es o RAC1 han contestado a Casado en sus cuentas de Twitter, para desmentir que el candidato haya concedido todas las entrevistas que se le han solicitado

