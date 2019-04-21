Alberto Rodríguez, diputado de Podemos en el Congreso de los Diputados, ha revolucionado las redes tras un vídeo en el que cuenta a qué se debe el precio de la luz.

Rodríguez, diputado por la provincia de Santa Cruz de Tenerife, ha publicado un vídeo en el canal oficial de Podemos que ha recortado para publicar en su cuenta de Twitter.

????????¿Sabes por qué es tan cara la factura de la luz????????????? Les dejo el vídeo completo por aquí abajo????????????????????????https://t.co/GgyysFdzoM pic.twitter.com/z0gjYLBeT3 — Alberto Rodríguez (@Alber_Canarias) 19 de abril de 2019

"¿Saben por qué pagamos tan cara la factura de la luz?" El tuit del político ya va por los 3.000 rts, y subiendo. Lo que ha triunfado ha sido la explicación 'basada en el mundo real' para que todo el mundo pueda entenderlo.

"Voy a una tienda, compro papas, compro manzanas, compro peras y me llevo tres aguacates. Cuando me voy a ir resulta que la persona que me atiende lo pesa todo junto y me lo combra al precio por kilo de los aguacates. ¿Verdad que no es justo", reflexiona Rodríguez.

Esta comparativa es usada por el político de Podemos para explicar cómo se elabora una factura de la luz: se paga la energía al precio de lo que costó producir el último kW que se vendió. "Y, por lo tanto, el más caro", asegura.

Aquí puedes ver el vídeo completo.