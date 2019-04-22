Diario Público
Elecciones 28-A Hoy, en parecidos razonables: Miguel Ángel Revilla y su candidato al Congreso

Cada vez nos lo ponen más complicado los partidos políticos. Hasta ahora la principal dificultad consistía en diferenciar a Pablo Casado y Albert Rivera, y no era poca cosa. Cuando menos nos lo esperábamos, otro parecido razonable ha llegado a nuestras retinas.

A pocos días de las elecciones del 28A, la cuenta de Twitter Memes Castellanos ha reparado en el cartel electoral del Partido Regionalista de Cantabria (PRC), el del presidente cántabro, Miguel Ángel Revilla. En él aparecen el propio Revilla junto a su número uno al Congreso, José María Mazón.

El parecido entre ellos, salvo por el pelo, es notable y el tuit de @memescasilla lleva ya decenas de miles de reacciones.

