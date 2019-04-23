Aprovechando que el Pisuerga pasa por Valladolid y que este martes es Sant Jordi, Albert Rivera felicitó “a los Jordis y a los Jorges” antes de hacerle un regalo envenenado a Pedro Sánchez.
Sucedió en el segundo debate electoral, organizado por Atresmedia, en el que también han participado Pablo Casado y Pablo Iglesias.
“Le he traído un libro que usted no ha leído: su tesis doctoral”, le espetó el líder de Ciudadanos al presidente del Gobierno
“Yo tengo otro libro que regalarle: el de Santiago Abascal y Sánchez Dragó, España vertebrada, para que conozca el pensamiento político de sus aliados”, reaccionó el candidato socialista.
Tras la performance literaria, los tuiteros se temieron lo peor... "Que Casado sacase el Mein Kampf".
OJO! Que Alberto Carlos Rivera lleva una tesis a #ElDebateDecisivo y no sabe cuándo sacarla.
— Bob Estropajo (@BobEstropajo) 23 de abril de 2019
La tesis de Sánchez es algo mejor que la licenciatura y máster de CASADO de Aravaca-Harvard JAJAJA
Que le pregunte Rivera a Casado por lo suyo… #ElDebateDecisivo
— EsPPeonza [PARODIA] (@EsppeonzAguirre) 23 de abril de 2019
REGALARSE MIS LIBROS
— Brioche (@BrioEnfurecida) 23 de abril de 2019
Si Casado saca el "Mein Kampf" me bebo al galillo la Jägermeister.#ElDebateDecisivo pic.twitter.com/xejyaQX9cF
— Bob Estropajo (@BobEstropajo) 23 de abril de 2019
Dice Pabliglesias que eso de regalar libros a mala baba está muy feo.
Mejor series en CeDé pic.twitter.com/n54B4Rue9g
— Monsieur de Sans-Foy (@MonsieurSansFoy) 23 de abril de 2019
Ahora si que empieza el debate decisivo#ElDebateDecisivo #DebateDecisivoARV pic.twitter.com/YKgqrKDNc7
— Noesito (@pimpampicopala) 23 de abril de 2019
