Diario Público

Debate electoral El zasca españolazo de Sánchez a Rivera en el debate electoral

Pedro Sánchez y Albert Rivera, en el debate electoral de Atresmedia.
Por

Aprovechando que el Pisuerga pasa por Valladolid y que este martes es Sant Jordi, Albert Rivera felicitó “a los Jordis y a los Jorges” antes de hacerle un regalo envenenado a Pedro Sánchez.

Sucedió en el segundo debate electoral, organizado por Atresmedia, en el que también han participado Pablo Casado y Pablo Iglesias.

“Le he traído un libro que usted no ha leído: su tesis doctoral”, le espetó el líder de Ciudadanos al presidente del Gobierno

“Yo tengo otro libro que regalarle: el de Santiago Abascal y Sánchez Dragó, España vertebrada, para que conozca el pensamiento político de sus aliados”, reaccionó el candidato socialista.

Tras la performance literaria, los tuiteros se temieron lo peor... "Que Casado sacase el Mein Kampf".

