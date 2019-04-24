Diario Público
El comentado gesto de Rivera al finalizar el debate

Dos debates electorales en 24 horas y mucha tensión que quedó reflejada en una reacción del líder de Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera, que al terminar el programa realizó un gesto que no pasó desapercibido ni para los espectadores, ni, por supuesto, para los tuiteros.

Primero, y educadamente, saludó al resto de rivales y candidatos a la presidencia del Gobierno, pero justo después, y haciendo honor al eslogan de su campaña (¡Vamos, Ciudadanos!), no pudo evitar hacer un gesto de satisfacción con los puños al más puro estilo del Cholo Simeone en la final de la Champions en el que el Atlético de Madrid se enfrentó a la Juventus.

