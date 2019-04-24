El comentado gesto de Rivera al finalizar el debate

Dos debates electorales en 24 horas y mucha tensión que quedó reflejada en una reacción del líder de Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera, que al terminar el programa realizó un gesto que no pasó desapercibido ni para los espectadores, ni, por supuesto, para los tuiteros.
Primero, y educadamente, saludó al resto de rivales y candidatos a la presidencia del Gobierno, pero justo después, y haciendo honor al eslogan de su campaña (¡Vamos, Ciudadanos!), no pudo evitar hacer un gesto de satisfacción con los puños al más puro estilo del Cholo Simeone en la final de la Champions en el que el Atlético de Madrid se enfrentó a la Juventus.
El gesto de Rivera tras el debate como si hubiera ganado la Champions. Ridículo Rivera de principio a fin. #ElDebateDecisivo pic.twitter.com/5ihjif5hdJ
— Normativa Laboral (@app3dba) 23 de abril de 2019
¿Habéis visto a Rivera haciendo un Cholo Simeone al final del debate?#ElDebateDecisivo pic.twitter.com/RR8wm1ZCzZ
— Pepo M. //////////// (@Pepo_Marquez) 23 de abril de 2019
Este gesto de Rivera dice mucho de cómo se toma un debate y del nivel de machirulismo que demuestra. #ElDebateDecisivo pic.twitter.com/olJlGhgBPV
— Javi Silva/❤ (@JaviSilvaP) 23 de abril de 2019
Al finalizar el debate el gesto orangután a lo CR7 de @Albert_Rivera ha sido de traca. Que nivelón. Vergüencita máxima
— AnaB (@anabejar6) 23 de abril de 2019
Rivera copiando a Ibon Zugasti con el “vamos” y el gesto. Le ha faltado un “loco”(él) y un “capo”( a Sanchez)
— VdeVisentini (@V_deVisentini) 23 de abril de 2019
