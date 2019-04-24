Diario Público
Debate LA frase del debate electoral: “¿Ya acabó usted de mentir? Ahora me toca a mí”

Pedro Sánchez y Albert Rivera, en el debate electoral de Atresmedia
La frase del debate electoral la pronunció... Albert Rivera.

"¿Ya acabó usted de mentir? Ahora me toca a mí", le dijo el líder de Ciudadanos a Pedro Sánchez.

Obviamente, ha traído cola.

