Debate Electoral Ojalá hubiéramos visto el debate electoral de esta manera: el filtro de una app desata carcajadas en Facebook

Siguen las reacciones a los debates electorales en RTVE y en Atresmedia, a pocos días de las elecciones del 28A. Dos debates entre los candidatos de PP, PSOE, Podemos y Ciudadanos, el primero más expositivo y el segundo más bronco. Dos encuentros con audiencias millonarias y muy seguidos en las redes sociales, donde los tuiteros hicieron su análisis en directo.

Durante la emisión, algunos quisieron hacer más entretenidas las exposiciones de los líderes de los partidos. Para ello tiraron de diferentes apps de móvil, como Snapchat, que cambian el aspecto de las personas que se ponen ante la cámara mediante algoritmos de detección facial. En el canal de Facebook ‘Yo lo flipo’ compartieron el resultado, que ha sido visto por miles de personas:

