Un programa de humor sin chistes. ¿Es posible? Es lo que intentaron este miércoles en La Resistencia, en Movistar+. Su presentador, David Broncano, avisó de que tras 200 programas querían hacer un programa “de desintoxicación” y también hizo referencia a las polémicas protagonizadas por humoristas: “Llevamos meses que los cómicos estamos en mil movidas, hay polémicas, la Audiencia Nacional…”
Esta semana, la Cadena Ser despidió al humorista David Suárez por un chiste sobre las personas con síndrome de Down. No es la única polémica con un humorista en los últimos meses, con casos como el de Dani Mateo con la bandera de España o Rober Bodegas con los gitanos. Sin ir más lejos, Movistar+ retiró un monólogo de Iggy Rubín emitido en La Resistencia este mismo mes que hacía chistes sobre el secuestro de ETA a Ortega Lara.
El inicio del programa de este miércoles fue una declaración de intenciones que también visualizó un mundo sin humor: un monólogo sin chistes.
¿Oís eso? Es el silencio durante un monólogo. pic.twitter.com/QSL8QKOMQD
— La Resistencia en Movistar+ (@LaResistencia) 24 de abril de 2019
La idea no pasó desapercibida en las redes sociales:
BRUTAL
— El Hematocrítico (@hematocritico) 24 de abril de 2019
Genial. pic.twitter.com/wteJsjioay
— David Sainz (@davidsainz) 24 de abril de 2019
Imaginate el mundo sin humor, que calvario
— Holofernes ???? (@JaviChad) 24 de abril de 2019
Durante el show, Broncano contó con un ‘VAR’ compuesto por los componentes de Ilustres Ignorantes, Javier Coronas, Javier Cansado y Pepe Colubi, que se encargaron de avisar ante cualquier chiste que pudiera escaparse. Aunque, finalmente, la comedia se abrió paso:
Puto Grison. pic.twitter.com/zbaLjHie0E
— La Resistencia en Movistar+ (@LaResistencia) 24 de abril de 2019
